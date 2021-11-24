No new trailer or TV spot that premieres on Spider-Man: No Road Home is enough for fans who are focused on finding all the clues about the possible appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire now that the multiverse has been confirmed. To be fair, since the filming of this installment began and the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro was confirmed, the idea of ​​the multiverse was clear, it was simply confirmed in the last episodes of Loki – 96%. The third installment of the arachnid within the UCM is about to be released and has the very complicated task of satisfying the general public and fans alike. At this point, any wrong move would spell catastrophe and any good resource could make it one of Marvel’s best films.

On the other hand, Tom Holland could be saying goodbye to Spider-Man with this movie, as it was confirmed long ago that his contract ends here. However, it has been said that the production company still wants to work with him and he would give himself that opportunity, at least for a while longer. In that sense, the actor has here a great opportunity to give a twist to the character who, until now, had always been tied to other heroes.

If we think about it, the previews have not revealed much to us and they repeat the same scenes with a little more information. Holland himself recently clarified that what we have seen so far is the tip of the iceberg. Now Sony Pictures shows us a new television spot that maintains the tradition of hiding a good part of the story, but at the same time presents us with a new scene where Doctor Strange talks with Doctor Octopus:

Let's catch some Multiverse men. #SpiderManNoWayHome Exclusively At Cinemas December 15. Tickets on sale Monday.

In this scene the Supreme Sorcerer asks the villain if he recognizes the Spider-Man of that universe, which he cannot because as we already know he comes from the movies starring Tobey Maguire. We also see again the moment in which Spidey and his friends are mocked by the name of Doctor Octopus and a small moment is added in which Ned prepares to catch the villains of the multiverse. This scene is the closest, so far, that we are of a real mention to the other variants of the hero.

Among all the villains and heroes that may be featured, fans seem to forget that this movie will open the doors to certain changes in the MCU. Until now, Phase 4 in the cinema has been devoted to introducing us to characters like Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%, and somehow Black Widow is included here – 87% as a prequel that served to show the successor played by Florence Pugh. Instead, with Spider-Man something interesting will happen. Here we will have the appearance of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will also have to face the problems of the multiverse in his own sequel, which leaves the possibility that in this Spidey film things are not fixed at all.

In fact, Strange is very clear when he mentions to Spider-Man that if the villains are not returned to their universe to fulfill their destiny there, reality itself will be affected. We do not know at this point where what happened at the end of the first season of LokiBut all these problems will be hopelessly mixed.

Although Phase 4 is shaping its way with the multiverses and the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors) some fans still believe that he will not be the big villain to beat at this stage. Fans look forward to the arrival of Eternals and the next installment of Thor, called Thor: Love and Thunder, work to adapt some cosmic villain, like Galactus, who is still a favorite. We will have to wait a while to continue with more theories, but for now Spider-Man: No Way Home will close the Marvel productions this year and everything indicates that it will be the great winner among the titles released during the global pandemic this year.

