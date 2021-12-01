Spider-Man: No Road Home opens in almost two weeks and the most loyal fans of Marvel Studios already have their tickets in hand. It has been a long road to the final stages of the wait and the truth will soon be revealed after the rumors that everyone has been commenting on in recent months. Tickets were made available to the public on November 29 and, according to Fandango, this is the best pre-sale since Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

We all know the biggest rumor around No way home. The appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire is something many are hoping for, however neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have confirmed the appearances thus far. Although it’s almost a no-brainer, the companies declined to show the actors in the two trailers, making the fans’ desperation palpable. The desires to watch the new movie are so great that online shopping pages have collapsed in many parts of the world.

Fandango reveals that, it is only his first day of presale, Spider-Man: No Way Home sold as well as Avengers: Endgame – 95% in 2019. The outlet notes that it exceeded Black Widow ticket sales – 87% in its initial day in just two hours, in addition, it has left behind the numbers of other hits like Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. No Road Home could go further than all the previous ones when it comes to global grossing numbers, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

A Fandango survey of two thousand followers showed that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most anticipated film of the winter. During its premiere days, it will have to compete against other renowned such as Matrix Resurrections and Nightmare Alley, although it is quite likely that it will end up defeating both and obtaining the best numbers of the following weeks: no one wants to miss the possibility of seeing each other again. Garfield and Maguire like the Spider-Men of a few years ago.

The great fear of the fans is that Spider-Man: No Way Home It ends up being a bad movie and there is some chance that it will. Jon Watts doesn’t stand out for being a good director: both Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% like Spider-Man: Far From Home they’re average Marvel Studios shows that don’t even come close to the Sam Raimi trilogy; on the other hand, the own Tom holland stated to GQ that the film’s script was being rewritten during filming, which is a terrible sign to fans: “You could ask the director, ‘What happens in the third act?’ and his answer was, ‘I’m still finding out.’

The bad planning of No Way Home is connected with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that also suffered rewrites in the script and that will soon have significant reshoots. It is disturbing that Marvel Studios is handling things in such a chaotic and … disorganized way, the harshest would say; but he has overcome his need to release Spider-Man: No Way Home as soon as possible instead of fine-tuning every last detail of the script that allows us to have a coherent story. We hope the story works well.

Tickets for the functions of Spider-Man: No Way Home They are already available, although it is unlikely that at this point we will find them for the opening day. If you haven’t bought them yet, you’ll have to settle for the screenings after December 15th.

