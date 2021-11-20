We are all eager for the confirmation of the participation of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in Spider-Man: No Road Home, but so far we’ve only had rumors and clues here and there. Many thought that the second trailer would be the ideal time to confirm the Spiderverse, but only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) appeared. However, Geekosity assures that they probably already know the date on which the two actors will be confirmed.

Maguire played Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the trilogy of Spider Man, directed by Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, Devil’s Awakening – 96%), while Garfield brought it to life in the duology (a really frustrated trilogy) of The amazing Spidermanby Marc Webb. Both are very loved among fans, although we cannot deny that the former is still the one with the most followers, and is why everyone wants to pay their movie ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Geekosity, the date on which we would have the official confirmation that Maguire and Garfield will be in the new Sony and Marvel movie is November 29, the day that tickets will be on sale. That way the excitement around the film would increase dramatically. These were the words of one of the alleged sources on the site:

If Sony was ever going to reveal it, that would be the day. They built all that scandal. If they confirm it when tickets are available it will break records.

There are only 9 days left to know if Sony will make public the participation of Maguire and Garfield, and the rumors that have appeared for weeks indicate that there is a conflict between Sony and Marvel Studios, since the former want it to be revealed that the two actors will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the seconds do not want it to be revealed until the day of the premiere.

According to Geekosity, the film is the most anticipated since Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which is no small saying, considering that it broke almost all existing box office records and surpassed Avatar – 83% as the highest grossing film in history. Although there is no official confirmation yet, we have several proofs that Maguire and Garfield are part of the project, you can check it in this video.

What is already a fact, and the two trailers confirmed it, is that several villains appeared in the films of The Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man, will return in Spider-Man: No Road Home. Among these stands out Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%). We will also have Lagarto and Sand-Man, but we do not know if these will be played by the same actors who gave them life in the past.

One of Geekosity’s sources suggested that if Tobey and Andrew are not confirmed on the day the tickets start selling, it will inevitably be possible for more testimonials to leak from people who see the movie at early screenings:

Good luck keeping Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield under wraps after early screenings. If they say it on November 29, they will earn a lot more money that day.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters this December 17, and in addition to having the aforementioned actors return, they will be back in the main roles Tom holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

