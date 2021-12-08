There is only one week left until the arrival of Spider-Man: No Road Home to theaters and the excitement on the part of the fans is at its peak. Many predict that this Marvel and Sony production will be the largest and most successful the film industry has seen in a long time, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and becoming a legacy for future generations.

Due to the greatness of this film, fans have been impatient all these months to know any details or clues that come to light about the plot of the film. Even the smallest evidence shown in the trailers or interviews about the possible Spider-Verse has been examined, as Marvel Studios was reluctant to release more information, however just a few days before the release of the film, it is possible that it has emerged one of the biggest leaks yet.

The spoiler comes from a series of pieces of official promotional art provided by an Indonesian bank, these appear to show the version of Spider-Man Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in an intense battle against one of the villains that have already been previously announced. , Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. The promo in question required the audacity of the fans, as it consisted of a set of illustrations that put together revealed the complete image. Another challenge posed by this advertising is that the pieces of the illustration were distributed in different places on the Internet.

By putting all the parts in order, the epic battle between the heroes and Electro is revealed. Then we leave you all the pieces of this promotional art and the result, we also add a link that will take you to an Instagram account which was in charge of collecting the parts separately. Click here to see them.

Source: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

There have been rumors for a long time about the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and despite the constant negatives that Garfield has given in relation to the subject, fans are not completely discouraged, because they know that it could be a Marvel Studios strategy to keep the film away from any possible leak. At the insistence of the public, Andrew He has had to continue denying his participation in the film, as he did once again on the TODAY program on November 15:

Listen, I’m not in the movie. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I am so happy I played the part. Now I am very excited to see what you will do in this third part, as are you, to be honest. This is not a diplomatic response, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love director Jon Watts, I love producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with the movies and the character. He is an important character for me. So I’m very excited to see what happens in the third movie, just like you guys.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released this December 15 and we are eager to find out which characters will be part of the plot. And you, do you think the Spider-Verse will come true? Do not lose hope, there is very little left to find out about all this and finally know the fate that awaits the protagonists of the third part of Tom’s Spider-Man saga Holland.

