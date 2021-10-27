With a single preview and little information, the Spider-Man: No Road Home movie has managed to keep a good part of its surprises secret. With leaks that we do not know if they are true or not, and rumors that could change the UCM Forever, the film starring Tom Holland will hit theaters in December this year. Of course, fans have never stopped speculating and although it will be difficult to meet their expectations, the film is shaping up to be one of the pillars of the new phase of this universe. What most excites fans is the possibility of joining this Spidey with those who were played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Instead of competing for which of these interpretations is the best, Spider-Man: No Way Home could unite them to end this stage of the young Peter Parker. What is confirmed is the return of several villains who represent these other versions, which we could now formally call “universes.” It’s been confirmed for quite some time that Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 – 93%, which is considered the best delivery of this superhero; while Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, who was first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%. The point is that the first trailer of the film refers to other villains and that started several theories.

The clearest image we have is that of one of the Green Goblin artifacts, a character that was portrayed in the original trilogy by Willem Dafoe and in 2014 by Dane DeHaan, but there is also enough reason to think that Lizard and Sandman will have an appearance. In the trailer you can see how a creature appears behind Spider-Man and the fans froze that image to try to discover its origin and the Lizard aspect is the closest. On the other hand, you see a creature, apparently made of sand, that can only relate to the other villain.

Of course, these characters already had their adaptation to the cinema. Sandman was played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 – 63% and Rhys Ifans played the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, although the character was recurrent in the Maguire trilogy with Dylan Baker, who unfortunately we could never appreciate already transformed. One more piece in this puzzle seems to leave the picture clearer about these characters and what was once a strong possibility is now a fact thanks to an upcoming publication of the famous Empire magazine.

Empire magazine is about to publish its new issue and will have plenty of material from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The cover was made public a few days ago and the elements in it again speculated about Sandman and Lizard, but it is the details of one of their articles that seem to genuinely confirm their appearance.

Lizard and Sandman confirmed

You can’t see much of the article, but this part of the text says: “Worlds that include the Lizard of Rhys Ifans, to the Sandman of Thomas Haden Church”, You can also see Jamie’s name, which refers to Electro. Although context is needed to know exactly what they are referring to, that is if it is a simple mention or a cast count for the film, the mere mention is enough to get excited. All this information seems to indicate that the third installment of the arachnid will present in one way or another the so-called Sinister Six, a group of villains that originally consisted of Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Sandman, Kraven, Vulture and Electro.

Mysterio was played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% and the character died in his last confrontation with the hero, but with the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% everything seems to indicate that this character will take his place in the group of villains. It seems unlikely to see Kraven, although a solo film that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson was confirmed long ago, and now that the universe of Sony officially collapsed with the UCM Your income in this installment is not ruled out. With the upcoming release of Eternals – 75% a second Spider-Man trailer seems imminent, as it is essential that Marvel maintain the interest of fans to ensure a good box office for this year.

