There are too many questions about Spider-Man: No Road Home and the answers are yet to come this month when the highly anticipated film hits theaters around the world. The amount of comments that this title is generating on the Internet does not seem to have comparison with any other film and although there are many news and rumors about details of its plot, it will not be until the critics can speak freely about what they saw that we find out of more things about it. Now we know when the embargo on the reviews of the new Spider-Man adventure will be lifted.

Tom Holland returns to the big screen for an adventure full of nostalgia and surely the odd surprise regarding the present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will make him the second actor to play the superhero of the House of Ideas to complete his trilogy, although we already know that he has been the only one so far who has participated in many more projects than his predecessors. Also, it was recently revealed that this is just the beginning for what appear to be more films with him, and which makes us think that we are seeing the Tony Stark of the new generation of adaptations due to what the studio is doing with character.

However, being one of the most anticipated films by the public for some time also brings with it many spoilers. Every day we can find alleged complete leaks about the plot of the film and details that have not been shared by the official media regarding the new Spider-Man. At other times, it is easier to dodge this information, but now it seems like an impossible task, and it is a bit ironic because spoilers often cause annoyance in fans, but with the wall-crawler it seems that everyone wants to know what the movie is about first. of its premiere.

It would be necessary, literally, to avoid being on the Internet at all costs, because when the embargo is lifted days before the launch of insurance new information will come out and, possibly, confirmations of the details that seem to be sung from the new trailer of the tape. Recently, Cinema Blend revealed that on Monday, December 13 at midnight (00:30, Mexico time) the press will share the criticism of the film, which coincides with the end of its world premiere.

Although the date that the film was given is December 17, several markets will have it in their theaters two days before. The UK will be able to see the film from the 15th of this month; We do not know the reason behind this preferential treatment, but it is becoming common for Sony Pictures films to have their release date agreed a few days before in said territory, as happened with Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%.

It should be mentioned that The Direct suggests that what we will see after the embargo will only be press impressions of 40 minutes of footage of the film and not of this in its entirety. According to the media, the little time they have is just so they can meet their interviews without going in total darkness on the subject and being able to share their opinion, which will surely come through Twitter. However, he also points out that after watching the full movie, they barely have seconds to post something because the embargo is lifted two and a half hours after the show started, which does not leave them time to do so.

Spider-Man: No Road Home marks the third installment starring Tom hollandBut just like the previous adaptations, he won’t have much time to himself just because well-known villains from the previous films will be back in a story never seen before in the Marvel Studios franchise.

