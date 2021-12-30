Spider-Man: No Road Home Fans – 92% had high expectations for the film and we can say that at least 90% of them were met satisfactorily. It has been a very long road until the release of the film and Sony has done very well at the time of listening to the fans but also offering a coherent show. But the writers had more ideas. Through a recent interview with Variety, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers reveal that they had in mind to include more cameos in No way home. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tobey Maguire helped improve the film’s script, reveals Erik Sommers

The first trailer of No way home released a couple of months ago, it confirmed the presence of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro; the arrival of more material in later weeks explicitly showed us Electro, Sandman and Lagarto, other famous villains from the lore of Spider-Man. Finally, it was only until the premiere of the film that we got to see two other Spider-Men teaming up with the MCU version, increasing the number of cameos or special appearances. However, the adventure writers included more characters in their first draft. Here are the recent statements:

We write the script and act like we’re going to get everything we want. And just like Peter’s wish, it turned into a nightmare and it took very, very talented people to help us not die in the end. We went down different paths with different characters that just didn’t fit. We can’t go into the details of that because it might be the kind of thing where [los ejecutivos] they will find a way to explore those ideas. So I wouldn’t want to spoil anything, because I think we had a lot of fun. In the first draft we covered more than we could. Perhaps some will argue that we did. [en la versión final].

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the biggest movie of the year globally

Seeing so many characters brought together in a single film was spectacular, we have no doubt about that, but perhaps including more would have made the film a saturated product, with even more minor flaws than it already has. During the scene in which Doctor Strange is blocking the way to characters from other universe who want to cross to the main one, we can easily distinguish Kraven the hunter, Rhino and Scorpion, figures that perhaps were contemplated to appear directly in the first drafts of the tape. Maybe they will get their chance in some future movie.

It is obvious that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker still has many adventures left, especially now that he is alone, friendless and bankrupt. He’s obviously going to manage to get ahead and form a new team with the Avengers of tomorrow, but it will be interesting to watch that hectic process where he will once again find himself surrounded by people who love him. Sony and Marvel Studios made the right decision to cast a very young man for the latest incarnation of Spider-Man, securing several years of movies and sales among consumers of superhero entertainment. When will we see Tom holland starring in a new Spider-Man movie? We will have to wait a while to see it come true.

Spider-Man’s next big screen adventure is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales as the main star of the adventure. Sony has almost finished its next work destined to obtain glory in the awards season, and that is a first part. It opens on October 7, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Fans ask for the Oscar for Willem Dafoe for his performance as Green Goblin

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');