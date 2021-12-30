Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% continues to be a triumph at the world box office, beating premieres such as Matrix Resurrecciones – 65% and King’s man: El Origen – 60%, and closing the year with excellent numbers. The third installment of the hero has already become the most successful title for Sony, who are already planning more films, hoping that Tom Holland will stay in front of them. The greatest achievement that this sequel had was to satisfy the fans, who had long been contemplating various theories about the history and possibilities of the multiverses, a theme that will continue to be the common thread of Phase 4 of Marvel.

Of course, for the fans one of the most important aspects was whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would make an appearance. In the end it did happen and the truth is that the scriptwriters knew very well how to manage that moment so that it could serve as fan service but also for the development of Holland’s version, the end of which ended up convincing the public. To do this, the scriptwriters turned them into important characters and not mere cameos. Maguire is a majority favorite, largely because he was the first and the one many grew up with, but it was Garfield who stole the audience’s attention with constant references to the poor reception of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace. of Electro – 52%.

Marvel and Sony had to distribute the film in such a way as to benefit both parties. Marvel continues with its MCU, and the appearance of Doctor Strange works to raise Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Sony turned to Tom Hardy’s Venom to remind the public that they have their own Spiderverse with the arachnid villains as anti-heroes. This year Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% was released and next year we will have Morbius, as the company continues to work on Kraven’s solo film with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This is the reason that the two post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home they will focus on these points.

Post-credits scenes are already a fundamental part of Marvel’s proposal. Although many people complain that these scenes should not have as much narrative weight, the truth is that the brand has already established its need and made them a tradition among viewers. Some consider that the post-credits scenes of this third part are not so good precisely because they appeal to the two companies. The first showed us Venom discovering the truths of the universe he was transported to, only to immediately return. What’s interesting about this moment is that a small part of the symbiote stayed in Holland’s world. The other scene was the trailer for the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, which looks very interesting and promising, especially because of its connection to what we already saw in the episode of What If …? – 84% dedicated to the character.

The point is that the advance of Doctor Strange it would eventually come in more ways than one, so many felt that scene could be taken up for something more relevant in Marvel’s Phase 4. Whereas the appearance of Venom was seen as a very forced way to fulfill Sony’s demands for its own universe. Now we know that the scenes could have been somewhat different and that it was thought to show us a little more about Andrew Garfield yy Tobey Maguire. In an interview with Variety, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, writers of SPider-Man: No Way Home, explained that they would love to work with both actors again and that they thought about having post-credits scenes with them. McKenna commented:

Hope so [volvamos a trabajar juntos]! I would love to know more about your journey. We even talked about it: “Oh, we could have a post-credits scene with him. We could have a post-credits scene with this one!”

Sommers joked and proposed a series with both actors:

Can we have a TV series with the two of them traveling in a van solving mysteries?

Since the film was released, movements have become popular on social networks to make Spider-man 4 Y The Amazing Spider-Man 3, because the public wants to see the actors again wearing the hero’s costume.

It was recently revealed that both Garfield and Maguire made reading the script a condition for their participation, but since we are talking about Marvel that was not an option. In the end they accepted because they were promised that they would not be a simple cameo and the scriptwriters even clarified that in the middle of filming they both contributed a lot to certain emotional scenes where their versions support the new Spider-Man.

