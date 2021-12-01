It’s only two weeks until the release of Spider-Man: No Road Home in theaters. The long-awaited Marvel Studios film has everything to succeed, especially with a rumor that seems to have been confirmed indirectly. New information appears through social networks that says yes to the Spider-Verse, that which everyone wants to see come true. Will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining forces with Tom Holland on the big screen? It seems so.

The Spider-Verse is something that fans have asked for for years. Everyone remembers those fan arts in which we see Maguire and Andrew Reach through the Doctor Strange portals to aid in the final battle against Thanos. Although that was a pleasant dream, Marvel Studios and Sony have not turned a deaf ear to the demands of the fans and it is likely that something very special is on the way for all of them: the super spider adventure of the century, at least in the field of the live action (we don’t forget you Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%).

Thanks to the TikTok account stay_off_my_lawn, a couple of videos from the Cineplex website in the United States have reached social networks in which you can see the section dedicated to Spider-Man: No Way Home; in the distribution section the names of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, a detail that surely escaped some of the editors or programmers of the page. Kevin Feige may not be pleased with the news. Have some heads rolled?

The community manager of Sony Pictures on Twitter has not done much better, because in the other video of stay_off_my_lawn We can read a tweet that includes a small preview with the following description “The three Spider-Men will return …” It is important to mention that the material was deleted from Sony’s profile at 2:34 am on November 29, however , many fans witnessed the novelty. Has the Spider-Verse been confirmed by mistake in the last few days? So the evidence says.

The truth is that at this point it is almost impossible to deny the return of Maguire and Garfield. Fans are 99% sure that the Spider-Verse will happen and that very soon we will see three Spider-Man fighting the villains of the new film. Sin Camino Home brings back Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, Green Goblin and maybe the odd surprise; It is clear that one Spider-Man will not be able to take on all of them, so he will need the help of a few trusted counterparts.

The final minutes of the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home they show us Doctor Strange saying out loud “they are coming”. Fans trust that the above represents the arrival of the other Spider-Men to the Peter Parker universe played by Holland, and that after that the fight against the villains of the film will be unleashed. On the other hand, some hope that Maguire and Andrew appear on the tape much longer than just the third act, but that is something that will be confirmed until the long-awaited release.

Tickets Spider-Man: No Way Home they were sold at high speed, at least those of the premiere. The Cinépolis and Cinemex platforms collapsed on November 29 and for a whole day the site could not be accessed to purchase tickets. At least things have been fixed and now the purchase is possible. The film hits theaters on December 15.

