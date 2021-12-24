Superhero movies and the Oscars don’t have a very prolific history, especially Marvel productions. In 2018 Black Panther made history – 90% by being nominated in the Best Picture category, but previously all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been nominated in technical categories like Best Visual Effects, and hadn’t even won. At the next Oscars ceremony, will it be different? Thanks to a new interview with the producers of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, we know that Marvel and Sony want the film to be considered by the Academy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It was released last week and it does not stop breaking records, just the previous day it was unveiled thanks to Variety that it had exceeded US $ 800 million worldwide, and is expected to exceed US $ 1 billion tomorrow. This is excellent news for the film show industry, which was stagnant due to the Covid-19 pandemic that started last year. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, producers Kevin Feige and Amy pascal, together with the president of Sony, Tom rothman, revealed that they want to promote a campaign of Spider-Man: No Way Home for the Oscars. Feige called the film “a celebration of the movie going experience,” and Rothman added:

This is a great movie on the big screen at a time when the cinematic experience is fighting for its life. This is an opportunity for the Academy to give a boost to the big screen.

Feige noted that the Academy has chosen to broaden the diversity among its members, not only with more women and ethnic diversity, but also with younger people, which provides an opportunity for superhero cinema to be recognized. Pascal commented that:

It would be wonderful if the Academy recognized all kinds of movies. And I hope that since there are 10 guaranteed movies [en la categoría de Mejor Película], and since there are a lot of brand new members, maybe they will.

At the moment it is only known that the tape is shortlisted in two categories, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. No one can deny that Spider-Man: No Way Home it is an important moment for cinema, and the cinema exhibition networks should be very grateful for the premiere. However, the script and other aspects of the film are far from perfect. The Academy has nominated in important categories to films based on better quality superhero comics, such as Logan – 93% or Joker – 91%, and it does not seem very likely that the same will happen with No way home.

To the good luck of the fans, what the Academy thinks is not important, and they have had enough that Sony and Marvel fulfilled their dream of having the three Spider-Man actors on screen together. Since Avengers: Endgame – 95% thrilled the public with Captain America fighting with Thor’s hammer, such effusive reactions had not been seen until in Spider-Man: No Way Home featured Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%).

For more than a year rumors about the return of Maguire and Garfield abounded, but the secret was kept until the end. Spider-Man: No Way Home also features performances by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro, Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%) as Sand-Man and Rhys Ifans as Lizard.

