Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is still available in theaters, and the numbers continue to widen Sony’s pockets, all thanks to the action-packed adventure and fan service that has done so well with superhero fans; but the studio might want to repeat the success. New information indicates that the study wants to bring back Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, will that be possible after the conclusion observed in No way home? Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Titanic at Local Box Office

Sony announced months ago the return of a handful of villains seen in many of the Spider-Man films: Doctor Octopus, Electro, Lizard, Sandman and, of course, the Green Goblin, a role that returned to the hands of Willem dafoe with a superb performance that has earned him the love and loyalty of millions of fans around the world. The actor had already fascinated audiences since the Sam Raimi trilogy, however, what he has done for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man seems to have no equal, a probably one-of-a-kind event.

Now, according to a recent user tweet @MyTimeToShineH, a social media influencer known for sharing accurate sneak peeks on superhero movies, Sony wants you to Dafoe return to his role as the Green Goblin, although he does not specify for which project, possibly for the next Spider-Man trilogy with Holland. It is worth mentioning that this Internet user is followed by Daniel richtman, the other popular Twitter influencer who has earned the respect of all fans of the genre for his news and rumors that are usually confirmed shortly after by official media.

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Disqualified from 2022 BAFTA Awards

Sony wants more of Willaim Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Sony wants more of Willaim Dafoe’s Green Goblin. – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 10, 2022

The truth is that bringing back Willem as a Green Goblin it could pose a problem, even be seen as unnecessary. Peter Parker wanted to assassinate the villain for obvious reasons, but finally gave up and the anger subsided to make way for a new maturity; Dr. Norman Osborn was sent back to his universe, now cured from the injection. With this forming part of the end of No way homeIt might seem redundant that Sony wants to work with him again; But at the end of the day it is money that drives the business and if the studio sees it as profitable then they will stop at nothing to get it. Only time will give us the answer.

Who should return is Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, definitely. Although Sony has not confirmed anything, fans are eager to see the news in the most respected headlines, good news confirming the production of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The actor surprised the public with the return of a Spidey that won the sympathy of the public, something that he did not obtain in 2012 or 2014 with his respective solo adventures. Now everyone wants to see Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker recovering from the tragedy of his life, facing an alien and finding love perhaps with the Mary Jane of his universe. We could say that interesting times are coming for fans of Spider-Man.

But while we have news about Spider-Man in the live-action format, fans of the hero are already counting the days until the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One, sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% that will bring us back to beloved Miles Moreales, placing him on an interdimensional adventure that promises to blow our heads. It opens in theaters on October 7.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Road Home Surpasses $ 1.5 Billion at the Global Box Office

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');