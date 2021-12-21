Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% brought back some of the most famous villains who have faced Spider-Man on the big screen, Electro was one of them and Sony could have more plans alongside him. According to new information from the Murphy Universe (via The Direct), a site specializing in news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company intends to develop a spin-off starring Jamie Foxx as Maxwell Dillon. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The new Spider-Man movie is close to a week in theaters and has already been seen by the most passionate fans of Marvel. The adventure begins right after the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, when the identity of the spider superhero is revealed by The Daily Bugle. Peter Parker observes the consequences in his life and that of his friends, so he decides to ask Doctor Strange for help, who uses a drastic spell to try to erase everyone’s memory. Of course things don’t go well and the enchantment ends up attracting characters from other universes.

Electro is one of the villains who ends up in the universe of Peter played by Tom Holland, and boy is he interested in staying because his appearance changes and the energy that flows through him leaves him very good impressions. The character inspired positive comments from fans of the film and several want the return of Foxx like Electro. Now, the Murphy Universe shares the rumor that Sony is very keen on developing a spin-off for the character. Here the words of Charles murphy, the insider in charge of the website:

Sony has developed many projects over the years that have not been put into production, so there is no guarantee that even with the great response to Foxx’s return as Electro, this will be any different. In development does not mean in production.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has surprised everyone with insane numbers. The film is having a great reception around the world and it is expected that very soon it will be able to compete with other Marvel hits such as Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Sony set out to deliver the greatest movie of the year and they are succeeding; Its scope is so great that the other titles on the billboard are overshadowed and doomed to failure, such is the case of El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, a title released last week in the United States and which obtained terrible numbers during its first days. Without a doubt, superheroes have absolute power on the big screen.

For its part, Marvel Studios continues to work hard in the development of its new era, a stage that will have the multiverse at the center of the action and that offers fans exciting journeys alongside their favorite characters. The next film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a title that will present us with a completely new adventure for the Supreme Sorcerer, will we see more surprises thanks to the power of the multiverse? All the new Marvel films were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but are now ready to hit the billboard in triumph. Multiverse of madness aspires to become one of the biggest hits of next year. It opens on May 6.

