Without a doubt, Spider-Man: No Road Home has already become an event for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, above all, for those who have been related to the world of comics for years. To tell the truth, the two previous films starring Tom Holland, did not have as big an impact as the other films belonging to the MCU, however, the game that is being carried out with this new installment was the best of his bets.

For months now, the expectations have been incomparable with this film, and the fact of putting the idea of ​​a multiverse on the table is something that excites more than one, and the number of theories that have emerged in this regard demonstrate it. Since the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, up to Marvel Studios series like Loki – 96%, and even WandaVision – 95% although it works differently, the union of different timelines, universes and variants of the characters, could result in one of the most ambitious films in the world of superheroes in recent years.

And this goes beyond just having more characters in the Spider-Man suit, as seen in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% – the animated film released in 2018 -. The real excitement lies in the possibility that this movie has a direct connection to previous Spider-Man productions – 89% (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% (2012), but most of all, much of the audience expects to see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together as Peter Parker.

So far Marvel Studios has managed to keep that information under lock and key, or so it pretends; But the fact of having villains like Doctor Octopus, Electro and The Green Goblin, all three belonging to the previous films, leaves no doubt that we will be able to witness the long-awaited reunion. Meanwhile, Sony and Marvel released a new spot focused on Electro, which you can see above.

In this new video there are several scenes that were already seen in the previous previews, but it presents a closer look at the character of Jamie Foxx who, in addition, had a major change in its design, as it is now more faithful to the version of the comics and it seems that the public has already been won over. In this new meeting between Electro and Peter Parker, we hear the villain say “Look at this place, there are no possibilities”, something that is quite threatening.

There are still a little less than three weeks until the premiere of the film, and over the next few days there could be more releases of posters, clips or trailers, although it must be clear that the company will fight to maintain the surprise that everyone expects for the film. projection. It is worth mentioning that some dialogues, scenes and other images have managed to raise expectations even more, such as Doctor Octopus speaking with Strange to ensure that he knows Spider-Man but he is not the same with whom he has just met.

On the other hand, there is the poster where a cropped photograph appears in which you can see part of the mask of Tobey Maguire. Finally, popular insider Daniel Richtman has noted that both Maguire and Garfield will appear for 30 minutes of the tape.