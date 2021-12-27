Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% remains a huge theatrical success and of course Marvel Studios is proud of it, especially for the recent great achievement it just achieved. The new Spider-Man adventure became a long-awaited product by the masses since last year, and not even the pandemic was able to remove it from its place of honor in mid-December. At this time, it enjoys a privilege that few can boast in the midst of the health crisis, since it has reached a collection goal that for most is impossible.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been able to rake in more than a billion dollars at the global box office, with more than US $ 460 million in the United States and Canada, and almost US $ 590 in the rest of the world. It is clear that the emotions provoked by Spider-Man are so great that they end up attracting the attention and money of more people than other productions in Hollywood.

The surprising numbers of No way home They show that, despite the criticism made of the Marvel Studios monopoly and the great problems and disadvantages it causes for more independent films, superheroes have the absolute dominance of the industry at the moment. There is no way to achieve them, not for now, not with those tons of money that is invested in production, advertising, and so on. And there are still many years left for adaptations of comic book characters on the big screen.

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame – 95% observed the most anticipated reunion of the MCU, all the superheroes joined forces on Earth to fight Thanos’s army. But the victory was paid with a heavy price: Black Widow gave his life in exchange for the Soul Stone; Iron Man sacrificed himself for the welfare of the universe by snapping his fingers with the stones in his glove; Captain America chose to leave life behind in the present tense to have one alongside Peggy after WWII. But these big goodbyes are only paving the way for spectacular new characters who will give meaning to the adventures of tomorrow.

The next MCU movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s been a while since we last heard from Doctor Strange but things are about to change. The famous sorcerer returns triumphantly for a new movie in which all the action will fall on him. The few details we have about the ambitious film include the appearance of the Scarlet Witch, a character that already enchanted fans of the MCU during the episodes of WandaVision – 95% streamed on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was to be directed by Scott Derrickson, however, he left the production due to creative differences. The filmmaker was in charge of Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and got good reviews from the critics, but his efforts to give the sequel a terrifying tone did not go well and he preferred to withdraw from the project rather than work on something that was not going to please him. Sam Raimi ended up being hired by Marvel Studios and very soon we will find out what he has in store for the fandom. The film opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

