Peter Parker begins to spread his web in cinemas around the world. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will premiere ‘Spider-Man: Without Homecoming’ in our country on Thursday, December 16, but on Wednesday there will be territories that will receive the third installment of Tom Holland’s adventures in the UCM. After a year full of ups and downs due to the coronavirus and the various changes in restrictions and regulations of theaters, exhibitors are hopeful that Spidey will finally achieve, a figure that reminds us of what a blockbuster was capable of before the pandemic.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures’ box office forecast is for a US $ 130 million release, while rival analysts and studios raise the estimate to $ 175 million to $ 200 million.. It would, of course, be much higher than the 90 million dollars of the, at the moment, best premiere of the year in North America, ‘Venom: Carnage released’. It would also be able to stand up to great pro-pandemic premieres such as the remake of ‘The Lion King’ or ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ grossed $ 185 million in its opening weekend, we’ll see if the anticipation makes the sequel exceed that figure. The advance sale in the United States has been very good, only the fear of the Omicrón variant interposes.

In the case of the international market, Jon Watts’ film has not yet been able to get China to approve its premiere, but over the next few days it will reach markets such as ours, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, India, Mexico, Russia or Brazil. Estimates speak of between 160 and 180 million dollars, so we would talk about a world premiere of almost 300 million dollars adding the forecast of all markets. It would be the biggest premiere in times of pandemic (‘Fast and Furious 9’ debuted with 163 million dollars globally) and would achieve a debut similar to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ or films like ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom ‘or’ Deadpool 2 ‘.

A record advance sale

As in the United States, the presale of ‘No Way Home’ in countries like the United Kingdom or Spain is being fantastic. Sony announced a few days ago that the advance sale of the film had surpassed the record of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with more than 130,000 tickets and the Yelmo cinema chain has recently affirmed that they have already exceeded 100,000 tickets reserved in their cinemas alone. The critics, in addition, are being very positive, ensuring that it is a film that the fans will like very much, so if it gets a good word of mouth it is possible that we are facing the first film of the pandemic that can reach the figure of One billion dollars at the global box office taking advantage of the Christmas holidays. Getting a premiere in China would undoubtedly be a decisive boost, but for now they cannot count on it.