One of the The most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which will feature the return of Tom Holland playing one of the most beloved superheroes in all of Marvel and will be released on December 17 in theaters. There is little more than a month to see this next film production that, surely, will achieve abysmal numbers at the North American box office.

The networks collapsed when they rrevealed the first trailer for ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ in mid-August where the fans were left with more questions than answers. On the one hand, the new advance confirms that it will deal with the story in general: Peter Parker has been seriously harmed before the law by the presumed death of Quentin Beck (Mysterio) and that will mean that the main character is obliged to ask Stephen Strange for help.

Seeing the delicate situation of Spider-Man, Doctor Strange performs a spell so that the young resident of Queens can return to a normal life and without any setback that could stop his relationship with MJ (Zendaya), his friends from high school and his aunt May; However, the spell does not work properly and that mishap opens the door to the multiverse of madness.

Subsequently, Peter Parker is forced to escape from this new alternate reality that Doctor Strange has created due to his spell. The arachnid superhero will have to fight at all costs with the previous villains that appeared in the previous Spider-Man films but not Tom Holland, but the antagonists of the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films, such is the case of Alfed Molina impersonating the villain Doctor Octupus, who appeared for a few seconds in the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer.

Following that, fans were also able to see the characteristic bombs in the trailer. of the Green Goblin accompanied by the emblematic laugh of the actor Willem Dafoe, the yellow rays of Electro, the appearance of The Sandman and a possible reference to the Lizard of The Amazing Spider-Man by Andrew Garfield. Without a doubt, this new look left clues, some clearer than others, about the alleged Spider-Man villains that could appear in the new film directed by Jon Watts.

Now, Sony and Marvel Studios revealed something that, a priori, would answer all lNetizens’ doubts about the future of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Both companies published the first official poster of the film where some references about the villains are revealed.

The most visible is the Doctor Octupus, who tries to capture the Tom Holland’s Iron Spider with its fearsome tentacles. On the other hand, to the right, a silhouette is usually seen on the entire background of the poster. It is clearly the Green Goblin. Also, to add a little creativity to the image a sandstorm looms around Spider-Man, a new reference to the Sandman. And to conclude, but not least, we have the great yellow lightning of the Jamie Foxx Electro falling from the sky.

Looking at these possibilities, it is more than obvious that The five previously mentioned villains will make life miserable for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and we only have to wait if Peter Parker will have the help of Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to help you fight this mega threat. You just have to wait for the second trailer of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ to be released and see if they answer that question, which has not yet been revealed at the moment.

