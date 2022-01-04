Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% has been in theaters for a while and is still at the top of the global box office. In addition to being the great premiere of Marvel, and of 2021, the film served as a small preview of the problems that the clash of the multiverses can cause. We had already seen the subject in the Disney + series, especially in the season finale of Loki – 96%, but in the cinema they still had to take that step. Although fans were very excited to see actors like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx in their respective roles, the truth is that the concept of multiverses can be quite problematic if not handles well.

Keep reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home | Zendaya reveals she hates the ending of the movie

Sony intends to move forward with its own Spider-Man universe. Although we still do not see the hero within these productions, the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and the advance of Morbius mark the definitive connection with the character. But these are not the only projects that the company intends to exploit and during the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home We were able to see a little about what could or could be. In the movie, Doctor Strange’s spell goes very wrong and that means that as time goes on the chance of stopping the other visitors coming from other universes is reduced.

After curing his enemies and facing one of his hardest moments, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) proposes an escape route to fix the spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). However, a few seconds before restoring reality and the limits of that world, we can see the silhouettes of various characters trying to cross. Since the film’s premiere, fans have tried to decipher these identities and a new video could help clear up all the doubts.

A TikTok user named kevinmoranrob (via Movie Web) he uploaded a video to the platform where he explains who is who in the happy moment. The mention of Rhino and Black Cat is not new, as they are one of the few that had been identified from the beginning, but there are a couple that are quite interesting.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Marvel and Sony begin campaign to obtain the Oscar for Best Picture

According to the video, Scorpion and Rhino appear in the silhouettes, but they do so with a more comic book look. Both characters were already adapted into the cinema, but they did not look like that. In Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% Michael Mando plays Mac Gargan, a criminal who is injured during a confrontation with the arachnid that leaves a particular mark on him. His grudge and his tattoo of a Scorpion indicate that he will become the villain, although we have not seen him again. On the other hand, Rhino was played by Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52% where he uses armor that resembles the animal that gives him identity.

Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat and Kraven also appear in the sky. Hardy is one of the characters closest to Parker, as the two have a complicated relationship. The fact that she is a thief and Spider-Man is unable to break her moral codes make their romance doomed. On the other hand, Kraven the Hunter also has a close relationship with the arachnid born of competitiveness and rancor. We know that Sony has already given the green light to a solo movie of this character, where Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the protagonist and recent rumors indicate that the company is ready to adapt Black Cat again with another film.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the video is the supposed appearance of Mysterio. The character was featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who ended up taking revenge by revealing the identity of Spider-Man. This incident is the one that ends up exploding during the third installment. The user also assures that The Superior Spider-Man can be seen for a moment. This version of the hero is a fan favorite. In the comics, Peter Parker dies and Otto Octavius ​​decides to implant his mind in the hero’s body to demonstrate his superiority. Eventually, Octavius ​​will realize that Parker’s consciousness is still active and thus begins a mental struggle. If Sony finds success with its other proposals, we will surely hear more about these characters in the near future.

Do not leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home | Screenwriters thought of having a post-credits scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');