We’re just days away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, and with that, too, will come a wave of spoilers. Fans are divided between those who want to know everything, especially the unconfirmed appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and those who do not want to know anything and will stay away from social networks as much as possible until they see the film starring Tom Holland. In any case, everyone is preparing for an event similar to Avengers: Endgame – 95% in which there will be frustrations, mixed emotions, tears and a lot of anger. Marvel and Sony are doing their best to keep this story secret, and they will also have to mislead the press.

In general, films are shown to the press before they are released in theaters so that the media have time to form an opinion, publish it and greatly affect the perception of people who want or not to see such a film. In theory, these writings are objective and free of important revelations, since the main thing is to talk about whether or not a story works in all its parts: direction, acting, photography, script, editing, etc. Unfortunately, the art of making a good review is being lost more and more and it is changed by personal opinion and the desire to feel superior by seeing the film before the general audience. The arrival of influencers and youtubers has also affected this medium, because without knowledge at all they become figures that the public blindly follows.

For this reason it is no longer so rare that some directors and producers decide to skip this part, trusting that classic advertising will be enough to attract viewers to theaters. The case of Marvel is even more curious, because they could almost certainly skip the criticism process since people come anyway, and the clearest example so far is Eternals – 58%, which was highly attacked by specialists, but it was very well accepted by the fans. In this way they would also avoid those hateful leaks that fans try to avoid at all costs.

The company seems to take note of this after years of building a very specific reputation with its franchise. According to ComicBook.com, a special report is being shared that ensures that specialized critics will only see 40 minutes of the film. In this way, attendees will be able to get an idea of ​​the story to recommend it or not, and they will have enough material to handle the press conferences with the cast, who obviously do not want to reveal details of the plot. Can you justly criticize a movie that doesn’t look complete? The truth is that no, but in this case the company changes the tradition to limit information leaks.

Despite this, information from CBR.com confirms that the press will be able to see the full movie at the official premiere, and thus they will be able to finish their writing and criticism just in time for the commercial run of this installment. That is, the official cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home it will be seen for the first time on opening day. Although many figures of the medium will surely complain, the decision is understood because it must be remembered that weeks before the premiere of Eternals A writer for Variety revealed on his social networks the arrival of Harry Styles in the post-credits scene, which caused a lot of outrage among viewers.

So much was the problem, that Disney sent an official statement asking the press to please avoid revealing spoilers in their official accounts or in their criticisms of the film, and put a lot of emphasis on everything that involves trying to keep secrets to surprise people. the audience, which by the way, is increasingly demanding and with increasingly higher expectations and, at times, totally unreal.

Although it is not common, it is not the first time that something like this has happened. Sony also tried to take care of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, in a similar way, so maybe this decision was more his idea than Disney-Marvel’s. James Cameron also tried something like that with Avatar – 83% to encourage the public to see your vision in 3D. At this point one can definitely believe that everything possible is being done to conceal the arrival of Maguire and Garfield, but knowing that the public already has that theory fixed in their mind one cannot help but wonder if there is something else going on. Spider-Man: No Way Home that may surprise more than that.

