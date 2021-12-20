‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is on its way to becoming the biggest Marvel movie after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The box office forecast for its opening weekend continues to rise, with high odds that it will equal, or even exceed, the debut of ‘Infinity War’. In Spain, it has managed to break the record of viewers on Saturday since the cinemas reopened after confinement and has already been seen by more than a million people, according to Comscore data. The reception of the public is being incredibly positive, receiving the perfect grade, an A + in Cinemascore, at the exit of the shows in the United States. Inside the rooms we can speak, directly, of mass hysteria.

Anyone who has already seen the Tom Holland film knows that there are several moments in the film designed to make a Peter Parker fan practically ecstatic. And some of those moments have started to go viral on social networks due to the reaction of the audience. Shouts, applause, tears and scenes that we thought were only possible in a football stadium are being shared non-stop to show the power that the UCM has to make its followers vibrate, and that remind us of what happened in movie theaters around the world with the scene of the portals of ‘Endgame’ or Captain America wielding his shield and Mjolnir saying, finally, “Avengers, gather together.” We leave you with two spoiler-free examples that accumulate thousands of retweets and “likes”:

SPOILER-FREE: Audience reactions to #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IBtqguyBfw ? Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) December 17, 2021

Et non le @PSG_inside ne vient pas de marquer un but … ce are simply fans who met the feu au #GrandRex devant #SpiderManNoWayHome! ?? @ SonyPicturesFr @MarvelFR @ TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/gZKtEUKNga ? Le Grand Rex (@LeGrandRex) December 16, 2021

Tom Holland’s message

Tom Holland himself has reacted to the huge success of the film with a video of the premiere of the film and the following message: “Wow, guys, I can’t believe this number. You have made it possible. Your love and support mean the whole world to me. Thank you thank you thank you. And if you haven’t seen ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ yet … Merry Christmas and you know what to do“.

he crying with emotion ??? pic.twitter.com/NpNl78n2Oq ? best of tom holland (@thollandbest) December 14, 2021

Without a doubt, it was a really intense premiere for the film’s team after months of not being able to speak openly about the plot or who appeared in it, and always with the threat of the coronavirus jeopardizing its premiere. Tom Holland, as various fan accounts have shown, she couldn’t hold back the tears when she hit the red carpet and he was surrounded by so many fans that they have returned to fill the cinemas despite everything, and they have done so with a fervor that is rarely seen.