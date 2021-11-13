As December approaches, the expectations and excitement increase dramatically on the part of all those waiting to see Spider-Man: No Road Home. This is perhaps the Marvel movie that has generated the most conversation before its release, and they have tried to keep the details under lock and key allowing fans to speculate and generate their own stories even without knowing what they will face.

Almost three months ago the first trailer of the film starring Tom Holland was released, which became a great event by revealing things that many already expected such as the importance of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the new path of Peter Parker and the much mentioned return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. But what raised hopes of seeing again the actors who brought the young arachnid to life earlier was the obvious reference to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin – a laugh and a smoke bomb were enough.

A few days ago, photographs were leaked where they appear Tom holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire with their respective superhero costumes, and although they have become a bomb, it has also been tried to prove, on the other hand, that they are nothing more than false images and very well edited. But to end the false hopes, or to increase them, the release date of the second trailer has already been announced.

On Twitter (@MalvelUpdates) an announcement was released inviting the public to see the second official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home during an event dedicated exclusively to fans, and the appointment is next Tuesday, November 16 at the Regal Sherman Oaks, a popular multiplex located in Los Angeles, California. The announcement ensures that the preview will be screened at 5:00 pm

#SpiderMan: The second trailer for No Way Home will be released on Tuesday. It will be released at a fan event.

#SpiderMan: No Way Home’s’ 2nd trailer will release on Tuesday. It will be launched at a fan event. pic.twitter.com/dmZoFXiGLu – Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) November 13, 2021

Although the poster indicates the time of projection of the trailer, it is not yet known with certainty if it will be launched online at the same time or will have to wait a couple of hours more, but this will keep more than one pending. It must be remembered that, as a strategy or by chance, Marvel Studios is releasing its advances after major leaks, the first was made after the video appeared in poor quality.

According to what has been made official so far, in this new video we could witness the first look at the Green Goblin in the style of the appearance of Alfred Molina, that is, from the front and full body. This is almost certain, since the character already appears in the official poster published recently. It is difficult for them to show another of the Spider-Man, whatever version it is, because that will be the main dish for the projection of the film on December 17.

Keep in mind that there are still other confirmed characters that have not been seen, and the next trailer could make more direct references to Jamie Foxx’s Electro.