On November 16, the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home was released, in which we could see incredible scenes that left us some clues to continue investigating more details of what we will possibly see in the film. Although apparently there was no trace of Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire in the trailer, fans are not giving up on their appearance, as there is one scene in particular that has caught the attention of many, who have already begun to create their theories. about the development of the plot in relation to this sequence. We talk about the part where you see Michelle Jones (Zendaya) falling from the top of an immense metal structure and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man jumping towards her trying to reach her and save her. There is already an interesting piece of information on Twitter that relates this scene to the Spider-Man arc from Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No way Home.

The Twitter account @bigscreenleaks shared a publication by @ViewerAnon, in which he assures that multiple sources of information have spoken about this part where MJ falls and they say that the emotional charge of that scene will be very strong, as it will be a very important moment in the development of the Andrew Peter story. We leave the Tweet with the information:

I have heard from various sources that Andrew tells Tom’s Peter the story of Gwen’s death. You better believe that the characters will be fully aware of the importance of that moment in which MJ falls.

This is a big part of Andrew’s arc in the film. It’s actually really well done https://t.co/YkPn7k1LNf – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 18, 2021

This means that possibly the characters of Andrew and Tom have a meeting prior to the fall of MJ, and in this Andrew tells him everything that happened with Gwen Stacy in his own universe. This fact will make Holland’s Spider-Man more aware of what can happen in the life of a superhero if he is neglected a little. Michelle’s downfall will be a watershed moment for both of them, surrounded by tension and emotions that will make the viewer clench their fists in shock.

There is a theory on the Internet that is also gaining popularity, which ensures that Tom holland He will not jump in time to catch MJ and save her from death, but at that precise moment, when hopes are lost, Andrew’s Spiderman will make his first appearance on the tape, rescuing MJ and making the sad event not go away. repeat again. After the trailer was released, this was one of the most widely supported plot deductions, as a large number of fans would like to see this come true, and they think if Marvel Studios and Sony don’t take it to done this way, they would be wasting a valuable opportunity to create a scene so epic that it would rank among the best in the MCU.

It’s less than a month before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters around the world, and with each passing day, the excitement among the public increases as the theories created on the Internet and the possible findings in the trailer have only increased the anxiety about the wait. And you, do you think that the possible developments of the film commented by the fans can come true? Undoubtedly it has happened that these theories on the Internet are correct, however, as always, we will have to wait until the day of the premiere to find out and enjoy the surprises that the film brings us.

