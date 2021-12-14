Social media is freaking out over the inevitable release of Spider-Man: No Road Home in theaters this week. This afternoon, the official network profiles of the film share a very important message that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya and other stars: do not share spoilers on the web. At this point it seems almost impossible not to know what is coming with the new adventure of Spider-Man, but it never hurts to warn those who prefer to arrive with a blank mind to the rooms.

The multiverse is one of the most anticipated resources by fans of Marvel Studios, and it is thanks to it that some well-known faces could enter the franchise. Company executives know that introducing Spider-Men from other dimensions is a safe bet at the box office and that is just what fans are waiting for, the Spider-Verse made on the big screen and in live-action. Kevin Feige is eager to see those hundreds of millions at the box office and boy does he have everything going for him to achieve it.

Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx star in the new promotional video on the profiles of Spider-Man: No Way Home, material that invites fans who will have the opportunity to attend the premiere not to post spoilers on social networks. You can see the post below:

No spoilers. Don’t be that person. If you want to be more secure, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Check out Spider-Man: NoWayHome to find out what happens when the movie hits theaters on Thursday!

“When you see the movie, don’t spoil it to anyone” say the actors. At this point, it would not be strange for a wave of spoilers to hit the networks in the next 48 hours, as happened with the last Avengers movies a few days before the premiere. Social media never gets rid of those who want to ruin the experience of other fans. Don’t be one of them and avoid posting secret plot details.

Having Tobey Maguire, and even Andrew Garfield in the MCU, would put an ambitious spin on superhero movies on the big screen, crossing the corporate frontier and paving the way to new horizons. No way home It is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated installments of 2021, something that could mark a milestone in the arachnid character’s filmography. The fans must cross the fingers so that the things turn out as they had longed for them; In short, the company has taken it upon itself to listen to the fandom and things seem to be moving towards a much better path.

Superheroes on the big screen have had a golden age since Marvel started the franchise more than ten years ago, but now they must face a truly challenging real-life obstacle: the pandemic. Let us remember that all the titles of phase 4 have been subjected to the new circumstances, and the first of them will appear on the billboard during the first quarter of 2021, hoping that by then the influx in theaters will be as before (probably not). According to official information, Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 17, 2021, filming has already begun and some of its actors have shared previews on their networks.

