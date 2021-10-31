Spider-Man: No Road Home will bring us back some incredible characters in the lore of Spider-Man, including Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in the Sam Raimi movie. Fans were delighted when it was first shown in the trailer released a few weeks ago and now Tom Holland shares a few words about the actor and the character. Through a recent interview with Empire magazine, Holland He confesses that at some point he was terrified of the famous Doc Ock. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

No one was indifferent to the interpretation of Molina like Doctor Octopus. Spider-Man 2 – 93% is considered the best of the Sam Raimi trilogy not only for its brilliant protagonist, but also for placing a villain at the height of the hero. Doc Ock represents a real challenge for Peter Parker, who sees his mind saturated with responsibility, however, the danger that the antagonist represents for the city and his loved ones is one of the elements that impels him to continue his duty as the Man. Spider.

The Spider-Man of Tom holland will face Doctor Octopus in No way home and the 25-year-old actor is very excited about the prospect. For Empire, remember that at age 8 he saw the popular villain and had many emotions:

I was obsessed with the movies of [Sam] Raimi. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had his glasses on and his belt, which is what his legs were attached to. And I remember, as a child, being terrified of him.

Besides Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man: No Way Home It will include villains like Electro, the Green Goblin and many more, all ready to arrive from other universes and give trouble to the Spider-Man who will be reunited … at least that’s what the rumors say. Although Marvel Studios and Sony have not confirmed the juicy speculations that have been commented for months, fans have faith that their dreams will come true and very soon we will see the conjunction of the three most beloved and popular Spider-Men on the screen. big.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third adventure starring Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fame of Tom holland It is mainly due to his work in this franchise and he is delighted to continue working in superhero cinema as one of the most influential characters. No way home it has become an attractive mystery, even for those who do not often approach this type of cinema; Beyond the argument, the media phenomenon has become something worth studying, since the presence of Marvel Studios in the conscious (and collective unconscious) has definitely had an impact on the ways of consuming cinema in recent years.

In addition to Tom holland as Spider-Man, in the cast we will meet again with Zendaya, who returns as MJ; the actress has enjoyed spectacular months thanks to her appearance in Duna – 75% and other successes that have marked the young generations. Without a doubt, Holland and Zendaya They form one of the most popular couples today, with millions of people who follow in their footsteps at every moment on social networks, promoting popular fan acounts and absolutely enhancing all their projects. They are almost like deities in the 21st century and have many worshiping in their honor.

According to Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters exclusively on December 17, ready for something spectacular?

