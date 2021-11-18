“The tip of the iceberg”. Tom Holland insists that what is shown in the final trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is only the beginning of what we will see in a cinephile appointment highly anticipated by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All because said advance provoked an incredible reaction among the lucky fans of Spider-Man who were able to enjoy the premiere of the aforementioned trailer at a live event held in Sherman Oaks, California (United States), meeting that featured a question and answer session led by Holland himself.

Through tears this actor tried to explain what it means to him to witness so much enthusiasm. “It’s really overwhelming. You make these movies and you feel so attached to them, you put your soul and heart, you dedicate your life to this character, that’s why seeing him on the big screen is so rewarding … And seeing your reaction! Believe me when I say that is the tip of the iceberg. A lot more things happen in this movie. You will stand up to scream and … Honestly, I want to tell you everything. “But since that cannot be, and less than a month after the film’s theatrical release, which hits theaters on December 17, Holland became nostalgic remembering how it all started.

“I remember I was in my garden when I got the call from Kevin Feige that changed my life forever. This movie exceeds expectations in every way. This is the most cinematic superhero movie ever made. I’m proud to say that Sony and Marvel have accomplished the impossible. “

Holland also wanted to share how that villain repechage led by Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was experienced on the set, which also brings us back to the Green Goblin. Specifically, the interpreter talks about the moment he met Willem Dafoe and thought “shit, the Green Goblin is here.”

“Everyone is very excited to come back and relive these roles. They came on set a week before we started shooting to see what it was like. I ran into this guy in a cape, and I reacted like ‘watch out buddy.’ He took off his hood and I almost got seriously scared ‘Oh shit, the Green Goblin is already here’. But it was lovely. It was really wonderful and it was a real pleasure working with him“.

* The reaction to the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’!

* Tom Holland crying after showing the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

* The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ synchronized with the sound of the cinema reacting at its premiere.

Best Spidey

Not only does Holland continue to be visibly excited by the support of the fans, but he returns the affection of his followers with the same enthusiasm. At least according to what Borys Kit, a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter and an assistant to the screening, says.

This editor explains that before the horde of fans who showed up at the cinema to experience the premiere of the trailer, Holland reacted in the best way by proving to be an insurmountable Spidey. And is that When many fans were left out because there was no more room, Holland stopped by to greet them and sign autographs.. It couldn’t be nicer!

* “People had been queuing up early in the morning to enjoy the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer event and not everyone managed to find a place for themselves. Before entering the cinema for their question and answer session, Holland took the time to sign autographs for the more than 100 fans who continued to wait. (who later got to see the trailer separately) “.