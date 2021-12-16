Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is already available in cinema and fans are throwing themselves into theaters to witness the new adventure. The pre-sale for the premiere began on November 29, however, things did not go quite well due to the website crash. For this reason, thousands of fans accumulated at the box office to buy their tickets directly. Media such as El Diario de Morelos reported fights in a Cinépolis complex in Cuernavaca during the pre-sale days and now Tom Holland reacts to the situation.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home caused as much excitement and screams as Endgame, say those who went to the premiere

Marvel Studios fans were desperate to see that the Cinépolis app and website stopped working after the crowds to buy tickets. Many of them met in branches, however, a Cuernavaca complex was characterized by the lack of patience of its clients and a video in which we can observe battering lawsuits was viralized through networks. Tom holland he interviewed the . agency and offered only one comment on the matter.

We already live in a time crazy enough to fight like this.

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Marvel Studios Vice President Shares Poster with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

In a nutshell, Tom holland he disagrees with the box office fights and we hope that those involved in the unfortunate event will read his words and make better decisions in the future. Spider-Man practices non-violence and he would surely want everyone else to follow his advice. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Road Home fans – 92% can already enjoy the film in theaters, yesterday was the premiere and today we will surely see more rooms available. Was the long wait worth it? Be careful with the huge amount of spoilers that is already circulating on all social networks.

Fans dream of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making a triumphant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with more mature versions of their respective Peter Parker, somewhat similar to what was seen in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, when Miles Morales meets multiple Spider-Men, including a version of Peter Parker who is already in his forties. The Marvel Studios fandom wants executives to seize the opportunity and deliver us a supreme adventure that includes several Peter Parkers. The insistence of the public has been so great in recent years that it would be very foolish for the studio to ignore it.

Many Marvel and Sony fans are hopeful that No way home rescue other comic book characters seen in other franchises, for example Netflix’s Daredevil. These dreams are supported by what the company has done with the character of J. Jonah Jameson, who was wonderfully portrayed by JK Simmons in the Sony trilogy with Tobey Maguire, becoming one of the best characters in those movies. Following his appearance in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, fans expect to see him much more involved in the superhero story later on.

Marvel Studios did not have the opportunity to present new projects to their fans throughout 2020 due to the global health crisis that is not over yet. But thanks to Disney Plus, this 2021 has been able to bring to the public some series that have captured the public’s attention, in addition, several films have already played theaters with good results, now it is Spider-Man’s turn.

You may also be interested in: Paul Thomas Anderson defends Marvel: Spider-Man will save theaters

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');