The world is waiting for Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new movie from Marvel Studios that promises absolutely great things. Although numerous surprises have already been revealed, there are still some juicy secrets that fans suspect they know. The film brings together an incredible number of villains and of course everyone is losing their minds. Through a question and answer session at the presentation of the new trailer in Los Angeles, Tom Holland recounted his experience meeting Willem Dafoe, a veteran actor who plays the Green Goblin.

Do not miss: Spider-Man and the Amazing Spider-Man mistakes that Marvel is mimicking in No Way Home

Dafoe played the famous supervillain Marvel in Spider-Man – 89%, a film from the year 2000 that began an ambitious trilogy that today has become a classic. Although the character died in that film, he had a couple of cameo in the following and Willem became one of the best-known faces in superhero cinema, even without being part of the MCU. But Kevin Feige saw the potential for Peter Parker’s next adventure in his series and didn’t think much of it when bringing the actor back as Norman Osborn.

Tom holland he kept the secret about the villains for many months, but finally last night he got a chance to speak openly on the subject. Here are his words about the meeting he had with Willem dafoe on the set of No way home:

We invite you to read: Sony exec says she won’t make any more Spider-Man movies without Tom Holland

In fact, it’s a funny story when I first met Willem. Obviously, at the time, all the villains in the movie were a big secret. So they walked with these capes on. Naturally, these subjects were very excited to return and relive these roles. I just bumped into this guy in a cape. I was like, ‘Look out, buddy.’ He took off his cape and I was very scared. ‘Oh shit, the Green Goblin is here.’

Besides the Green Goblin, Spider-Man: No Way Home will include Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. Yesterday’s trailer gave us the first exciting images about the confrontation that we will see in a few weeks; Although he did not confirm the Spider-Verse (much to the disappointment of many), it is almost obvious that it will come true and that very soon we will see three Spider-Men in action (not three Tom holland). The Brazilian version of the trailer sheds a bit of light on last-minute edits made by Marvel Studios and in which a Spider-Man who hits Lizard squarely in the face was apparently deleted.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 17, that is, in exactly one month. Yesterday afternoon, Cinépolis confirmed that the pre-sale of tickets begins on November 29, so prepare those pockets and that good Internet connection if you want to get tickets for the premiere functions; We also hope that the movie chain maintains its servers well and does not end up falling as happened with the pre-sales of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% a few years ago. The new Spider-Man film promises to become the highest grossing of 2021 and the entire pandemic. Here is the official synopsis:

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is without a mask and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

You may also be interested in: Tom Holland would be looking to be the new James Bond after the Spider-Man saga