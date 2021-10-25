Spider-Man: No Road Home is one of the most anticipated films of the year, often cited as the perfect candidate to become the highest grossing title of 2021. With less than two months until the premiere and the advertising interviews have begun; Tom Holland meets Empire and shares some interesting details from the film: he announces a very important scene where he talks to a mysterious character about what it means to be a hero. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The rumors surrounding the new characters that we will see in No way home there are too many. In addition to the already confirmed Doctor Octopus, Electro or the Green Goblin, there are also the suggestions of the Spider-Verse or even Daredevil, heroes that fans await with excitement. Although neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have confirmed the rumors, Tom holland He suggests it with some mysterious words about a very special scene alongside a mysterious new figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are his recent statements:

It’s four people sitting at a table, talking about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was incredible. The other day we looked at the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the ground.

Fans strongly believe in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearance as Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while another important amount does not leave aside the arrival of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Some fans still think that the second trailer of the film will arrive today, however, it seems quite impossible considering the proximity of the first; Most likely, the new trailer will appear on social media sometime late in November. Fans have no choice but to wait.

We know that Marvel Studios is incredibly tight when working with new material for the film series. But that does not mean that there are not people out there working hard to obtain all kinds of clues and material that give us a better vision of the situation; at any moment we could get new unofficial information that will turn the fandom upside down, unleashing theories and fueling the hype for the release on December 17th. It is clear that Marvel Studios will obtain juicy benefits with its new Spider-Man movie, will it manage to overcome the barrier of one billion dollars?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It might just be the greatest Spider-Man movie in the MCU and fans are bracing for everything to come. We are certain that the theme of the multiverse will be very important in the development of the plot, and that Peter Parker will join Stephen Strange because the latter will have the key to solve the difficulties in his path. Is the world ready for everything Marvel Studios has planned for the third installment? Peter’s life is about to change and most likely that of the fans.

