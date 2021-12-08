We’re a week away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home and, sadly, fans have been stuck with the idea of ​​Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing, and along the way they have forgotten that beyond their possible presence, the film will serve as the closing of a stage for Tom Holland. The actor hopes to give a new approach to the character he plays from Captain America: Civil War – 90% and, with it, leaving it in a very different state from what we have seen so far. Whether or not the performer signs for a new trilogy isn’t nearly as important as the fact that Marvel is ready to make a major change to the hero.

For now we do not know as much as we would like about the history of this third installment and Holland is questioned more about the other Spider-Man than about the film, but if something is shown in the previews, it is that the protagonist will have to face a very moral dilemma. strong and different from his other encounters. Both in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% as Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, the hero was very clear about what to do in the face of adversity, especially since it is very important for him to comply with the details of being a public superhero.

However, at the end of the second part his identity is revealed and used as a scapegoat. From the first trailer of the film it is clear that the public does not feel a particular admiration for Spidey and that is something that the character must carry. In that sense, the story will delve into other aspects of Peter Parker such as responsibility, guilt and the limits he is willing to cross for what he believes is correct. For Tom holland It will be a great opportunity to show fans that you can work on other sides of the character.

In an interview with CBR.com, Tom holland and Zendaya talked about these new aspects that we can see in their characters, who in the story are at a very difficult point.

Zendaya clarified:

We see many more sides of Peter. Of all the characters, you know? We had the opportunity to put them under certain situations that we have not seen cinematically. So you see them deal with different kinds of pressure, different kinds of scrutiny, different kinds of …

Tom holland interrupted the actress to clarify that we will see a negative side, almost villainous, in Peter Parker:

Yes, and also Peter’s ability to be mean. There’s something going on in this movie that I think will shock the fans, which is very exciting and, for me, it was something that I loved bringing to the screen.

In this way, the actor reminds us that beyond the issue of multiverses and the possible cameos that the film may have, it is a personal story, one where we should not, as viewers, continue to leave out the protagonist himself. Of course, at this point we do not know what moment it refers to, but in the previews we can see at least two points that can give us an idea. The first is mentioned by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to Peter when he clarifies that the villains who are presenting themselves in that world died in their respective universes in a confrontation with Spider-Man. This puts the hero in a very uncomfortable situation, who, under no circumstances, is capable of taking someone’s life. The other point is the classic scene of the damsel in distress. At one point we see MJ fall into the void, which reminds us of Gwen’s death and the clear possibility that, like Spider-Man, Peter Parker may lose more than one loved one.

Tom holland He worked closely with Jon Watts, director of the trilogy, to ensure that his performance lived up to the vision of the character. After the hero and his villains were linked to Iron Man in the first two installments, and in this third the fans are more focused on the other Spider-Man and the enemies of those films, it is time for the actor to show that You can run your own franchise independently.

