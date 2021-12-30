Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% managed to bring back great villains from other versions of the hero. From the beginning of production, it was known about the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, but with the theories about Sinister Six, fans expected news about the rest of the enemies. In the end the arrival of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans as Connors and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman was confirmed. With these names, only one was missing to continue the tradition, but the film technically did not show us the sixth member (although one could well consider J. Jonah Jameson as the true villain). Now the scriptwriters clarify that in the great final battle it was planned to include Venom.

Keep reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home | Multiple Matt Murdock scenes were deleted, leak reveals

The post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% showed us how the protagonist is transported to the universe where Tom Holland is Spider-Man and that left fans waiting for his appearance in the third installment. However, we only saw Tom Hardy in a post-credits scene that basically served as comic relief and to leave a bit of the symbiote in this universe so that, perhaps at some point, Spider-Man will confront him. Fans of the character were somewhat disappointed that he did not have the opportunity to interact with this version and everything seems to indicate that the original plans did follow that line.

In a recent interview with Variety, writer Chris McKenna explained that the first script had many more cameos and a more relevant participation for Venom in the final showdown, although due to contract reasons they cannot reveal details about it:

We took different paths with different characters that just didn’t fit. We can’t go into details because they might be the kind of thing that they’ll find a way to explore eventually. I’d hate to screw it up because I think we had so much fun.

Why didn’t Venom participate in the fight? The writers can’t tell, but it’s not difficult to assume certain things. Sony has made a specific mark where Spider-Man villains function more as vigilantes and antiheroes than as enemies to be defeated. In that sense, it would not be understood a moment in which Venom wants to simply attack the hero, but he did not remain as an ally, since the matter had to be between the other versions of Spider-Man and Parker’s close circle. Only in this way was an advance and a more mature proposal achieved for Holland’s Spidey, which is precisely the closing of the film. Sony’s Venom didn’t have a slot here, even though Jon Watts was the one who directed the post-credits scene for Venom: Carnage Freed.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tobey Maguire helped improve the film’s script, reveals Erik Sommers

With this one wonders why a whole scene was put together with him. The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home improved the landscape of the alliance between Sony and Marvel, who are already planning other ways to work together with and beyond Spider-Man. Morbius will also need to make his own connections, as the trailer features references to all versions of Spider-Man and Venom. Even now there is talk that the third installment of the symbiote will have it touring multiverses. On the other hand, Kraven will have a solo film and it is very difficult to see this character far from the hero.

Doing this third installment was too much pressure. The writers began with drafts that explored everything they could think of, but they were adding and removing according to the needs of Sony and Marvel, and following the real possibilities. Not all the characters in the other versions could return, so although for a long time the rumor that Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst would appear, this did not become a reality. In that sense, the Venom of Tom hardy it simply served to further establish Sony’s own universe and leave the possibility of one of the most famous villains in comics having an appearance in the MCU.

In this talk, the scriptwriters took the opportunity to confirm the theory about Venom’s appearance in the film. The spell that goes wrong brings those who know Spider-Man’s true identity into that universe, but technically this character doesn’t know who Peter Parker is. In the aforementioned post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage FreedVenom explains to Eddie that symbiotes have a honeycomb memory; that is, all symbiotes share knowledge across time, space, and the multiverse, material that can definitely be explored in other Sony installments.

Do not leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home | Kevin Feige reveals that new versions of Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus were never thought of

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');