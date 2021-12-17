After many months of speculation and waiting, Spider-Man: No Road Home finally hits theaters – 92%. The most recent film of the superhero, again starring Tom Holland, has already convinced critics and maintains a fairly good rating that elevates it to the Top 5 of Marvel titles. At the moment, the priority of fans who have not yet been able to see her is to avoid spoilers, while those who have already had the opportunity to attend are already drawing theories about the future of this character within the UCM.

Much of the public is more interested in whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in the film; However, beyond the whole idea of ​​multiverses, represented by the arrival of villains like Doctor Octopus and Electro, the story is the perfect opportunity for Holland to stand out as the character and make him evolve. Since the MCU showed Peter Parker as youthful as possible, both Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% as Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% showed a more naive side of the hero who was in full training. Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s a step to maturity and has great moments that comic book fans will appreciate.

Many were concerned that the third part would have too many characters, a very common mistake in this type of franchise, but the result has been very good and perfectly balances the expectations of the fans with the classic Marvel surprises. In that sense, and as is customary, the film offers us two post-credits scenes that leave us with enough material to think about the future. If you still don’t see Spider-Man: No Road Home, we recommend you stop reading at this point.

The end of the film offers two scenes. The first brings back Tom Hardy, joining the other post-credits scene from Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%. In Ella, Eddie Brock is talking to a bartender in a bar in Mexico. The character is somewhat upset because he is in a universe that is not his, and here he learns of the existence of Iron Man, Thanos and the Infinity Stones. Of course, Spider-Man is also someone who catches his eye and that is why he makes the decision to travel to New York to speak with him. Unfortunately, before he can do anything else, he is returned to his original universe. The interesting thing here is that Venom leaves a small symbiote part in this world. On the other hand, the second scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Venom scene is quite interesting, but it also continues to cause some confusion among fans who still don’t quite understand Sony’s plan. The movies of Venom They are set in San Francisco, which is perfect for ignoring Spidey’s presence in New York. Before having a clear connection between universes, some speculated whether or not Holland’s hero existed in this line of movies. The post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed made it clear that no, and that of Spider-man confirms it, but some other version of the arachnid could still appear. We will have to wait to see what Sony handles with Morbius, whose trailer makes reference to practically all the Spider-Man that we have seen in the cinema.

During Spider-Man: No Way Home there’s a moment where Venom is talked about, so this other scene could mean we’ll see him fighting Holland at some point. Of course, we must not forget that Marvel’s Phase 4 is playing a lot with the multiverses and magic, so a new clash of realities would not be uncommon. Also, Kang’s appearance in Loki – 96% and in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he also tells us about the possibility of a new collapse of worlds that could well bring back several of these characters.

As well as the post-credits scene from Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% was actually the first trailer for The Avengers – 92%, Spider-Man: No Way Home offers us a look at the continuation of Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%. The appearance of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and América Chavez (Xochitl gomez) was confirmed for a long time, so it is not surprising to see them in the trailer. What is exciting is that the What If …? – 84%, where Doctor Strange ends his own universe by trying to save Christine (Rachel McAdams) was not only the best episode of the season, but will be directly linked with this sequel. Although several classic comic book villains appear, it seems that the real confrontation will be between versions of Doctor Strange, as he considers himself the greatest danger to the universe. You can tell that it will be a great opportunity for Benedict Cumberbatch to explore different facets of this character, from a more vulnerable version to a darker one.

