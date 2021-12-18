Beware SPOILERS!* This article reveals details of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and its post-credits scenes.

The wait is over. The multiverse has already spread across New York City and theaters with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The third solo adventure of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has become one of the most anticipated films of the year for all the mystery and rumor that has been around it. But the UCM wheel does not stop and, as is usual with Marvel Studios films (although this time it is a collaboration with Sony Pictures again), in the post-credits scenes of the film they give us the first brushstrokes of what awaits us in the next titles of the franchise. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you should stop reading and just remember that ‘No Way Home’ houses two scenes between the credits.. The first is after the main titles and the second is at the end of the entire carousel of names. You are warned: we are entering the terrain of spoilers.

The first post-credits scene is Sony sweeping home and for its Spiderverse, because it is the continuation of the post-credits scene from ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’. We meet again with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who has gone down to the hotel bar where he was “on vacation” with his symbiote and we see him try to understand what has happened to him, how is it that there is so much superhero in this universe and who is that kid named Peter Parker, before the astonished gaze of the waiter (played by Cristo Fernández, Dani Rojas in ‘Ted Lasso’). Eddie concludes that perhaps he should go to New York to meet this Spider-Man. But he will not be able to do it because, suddenly, he vanishes like the other characters of other universes that ended in Peter’s after the failed spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Of course, behind it is a bit of viscous symbiote. And an unpaid bar bill.

It’s a pretty baffling post-credits scene because many of us took it for granted after the ‘Venom’ sequel that they were already taking steps toward a crossover between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. But if Tom Hardy returns to his universe we could not have that expected confrontation. But the rules for breaking the multiverse set by Strange do not make sense in this case either because if only those who knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man sneaked into the universe of the MCU, Eddie did not know it and also traveled to that universe. Nor would it make sense to present a new Venom for a more than possible crossover when it has been shown (seen at the box office) that Tom Hardy’s is tremendously popular. Very strange that they have opened a door in ‘There will be slaughter’ to close it in the next film.

The multiverse of insanity

The second post-credits scene is an absolute gift for the fans because it is not a scene like the one but the first teaser trailer of the next film installment of the MCU: ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. In it we see how the patch put by Strange to fix the problem has not worked at all and he goes to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to help him solve it. Along with Scarlet Witch, the teaser also brings back Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), in addition to showing us for the first time Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. It is an important addition to the franchise not only because of its drive for diversity but also because one of its main powers is to open portals to other realities. Logical that it is introduced in a movie that tries to fix the multiverse. In addition, it is another little step that we approach the possible foundation of the Young Avengers. Sam Raimi’s film also reveals in this trailer who is, or appears to be, the villain that the protagonists will have to face: a malevolent and bearded variant of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, very much in the vein of his episode of ‘What if …?’. Hopefully Marvel will release the teaser soon because there is a lot of fabric to cut.

‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ premieres In theaters May 6.