

Tom Holland attends a ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ photocall during the Pan-Asian Media Summit Bali event in Denpasar, Indonesia.

Photo: Anthony Kwan / .

The premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in cinemas it is already around the corner and with it many secrets have been revealed for its launch on the big screen. The third Spider-Man movie from Tom holland belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) promises to generate many doses of adrenaline and epicity on the plot that will address this film production.

Fans long to be able to see the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to deduce some theories that were not presented in the first look that was released in August of this year. Subsequently, loyal Spider-Man lovers received excellent news that they had been waiting for weeks and months of speculation: The second trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be published this Tuesday, November 16.

It should be noted that the Second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will not be released on the social networks of Marvel and Sony Pictures as it happened with the first look, but the new trailer will debut in a face-to-face event that will take place in the Regal Sherman Oaks multiplexes in Los Angeles, California.

Likewise, the Twitter account of Comic Book Resources, a specialized website where news about superhero comics is launched, He reviewed that the event will begin at 5:00 pm (Los Angeles time) and there viewers will be able to learn more exclusive content from the film. It is speculated that after the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is screened at the Regal Sherman Oaks multiplexes, the new look will be able to be seen online.

What time will the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ come out?

Even though the exact time is not known when the second trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home ‘will be released in the rest of the world, the truth is that they have revealed some approximate times when the trailer could be released in both Latin America and the United States. and Mexico.

Schedules

Venezuela: 9:00 pm United States: 5:00 pm (Pacific time), 8:00 pm (Eastern time) Mexico: 7:00 pm Colombia: 8:00 pm Ecuador: 8:00 pm Peru: 8:00 pm Chile: 10 : 00 pm Argentina: 10:00 pm Spain: 2:00 am Nicaragua: 7:00 pm Guatemala: 7:00 pm El Salvador: 7:00 pm Costa Rica: 7:00 pm Panama: 8:00 pm Puerto Rico: 9:00 pm Brazil: 10:00 pm Paraguay: 10:00 pm Bolivia: 10:00 pm

What will we see in the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘?

According to Marvel Studios insiders, The second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will last three minutes, the same minutes as the first trailer published two months ago. Many rumors have been around the internet about the content that this new look will have; However, it is speculated that in it we see a small hint about the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the appearance of all the villains that will make up the side of the ‘Sinister Six’, a small cameo of Daredevil from Netflix starring Charlie Cox, a more extensive explanation of Doctor Strange’s spell and the rise of the Multiverse.

‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ opens on December 17 in theaters.

Keep reading: