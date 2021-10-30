Of all the rumors that ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ has aroused, the list of “guests” from other Spider-Man movies is what is having us the most entertaining. The only one actually confirmed by Marvel and Sony is Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spidey. All the others are, for the moment, mere rumors. But some sound louder than others.

At the beginning of the film’s production it already came to us from reliable sources that Jamie Foxx would also appear again as the Electro from the Andrew Garfield films. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin bombs and what looks like sand, which would correspond to Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, have also been seen in the Jon Watts movie trailer. The magazine Empire, which dedicates its new cover to ‘No way home’, says in the report that another of Spidey’s enemies that we will see will be the Lizard of Rhys Ifans, also from the Andrew Garfield movies. Jon Watts is limited to saying: “I can confirm that they are rumors”, so we do not have official confirmation.

But everything indicates that when Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch unleash the multiverse in the film, a kind of interdimensional Sinister Six will begin to forge. With the more or less confirmed we have five, who will be the sixth? We know that Michael Keaton’s Vulture is still out there (currently incarcerated), so it seems like the most logical option.. But after Venom: Carnage Unleashed, the possibility that we won’t have to wait long for a Tom Holland-Tom Hardy crossover has gained more traction. On this, and the ‘Venom’ sequel post-credits scene, Amy Pascal says, “You know I’ll never tell you. But it was a lot of fun to do, and we love Tom Hardy,” referring to the secret in the credits of the Andy Serkis movie.

The movie we will have vs. the one we want to have

In addition to the villain theme, the rumor that fans are refusing to let go is the possibility that we will see all three cinematic Spider-Man together in the same movie. Kevin Feige has not wanted to confirm or deny anything, of course, but he has spoken of the double-edged sword that are the expectations that are creating the speculation of ‘No way home’ among the public: “Rumors are funny, because many of them are true and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectation game of wanting people to get excited about the movie they get and not be disappointed in the movie they don’t get.“.

But something secret and fat has happened on the set, we know that because Tom Holland has already told Empire that he has shot “one of the coolest scenes” of his career with a mysterious character. Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau also appear on the scene. The report also talks about a rehearsal day in which the actor was so nervous that he had four glasses of coffee (which we don’t think helped with his nerves). The rehearsal was so special that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon stopped by to see it: “They said, ‘man, do you really think we were going to miss this rehearsal?'”. This certainly does not help lower our expectations.

All the answers will hit theaters December 17, release date of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’.