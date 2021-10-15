The end is part of the journey Marvel has told us since Avengers: Endgame – 95%. And it seems that the conclusion is nearing for Tom Holland and his version of Spider-Man. According to a new statement by the young actor, the next installment in the saga, which will be titled Spider-Man: No Road Home, will be the end for the fan hero in the Marvel universe or at least in the main continuity. which until now we consider canon.

Do not miss: Zendaya says she admires Tom Holland for his work as Spider-Man

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor Tom holland He explained that he, director Jon Watts, and the rest of the cast think of Spider-Man: No Road Home as the conclusion of the franchise. While we’ve seen the character since Captain America: Civil War – 90%, everything indicates that it refers to the saga of Spider-Man, although he does not rule out that there will be chances of seeing him return as Peter Parker or his secret alias:

We all treat it like the end of a franchise, let’s say – I think if we’re lucky to see these characters again, they’ll be a very different version. It wouldn’t be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and change the tone of the movies. Whether it will happen or not, I don’t know. But we definitely treated it as the conclusion and it felt like that.

Very interesting statements. In the past it has already been commented that Sony and Marvel had reached an agreement that Holland could appear in both franchises, the MCU as we know it, and the Venom saga – 35%. That seems to be the direction that the character will follow, whatever happens in the next movie, we can be sure that if there is a future for this actor like Spidey it will not be with the rest of the avengers.

What does this mean for the MCU? Well, they might no longer have a friendly Spider-Man neighbor or at least not Peter Parker’s version. As established in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, Miles Morales exists within that main canon and perhaps Sony will allow this other study to use that character now that the franchise will enter the multiverse, anyway there is nothing more to wait.

We recommend: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Topher Grace gives the best answer to a question about his possible appearance

For now, the interesting thing will be to see how much Spider-Man: No Road Home recharges in the elements of the previous sagas starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. There is a lot of expectation for this film from the fans and knowing that they tried to give a certain conclusion to the hero in this film could still put more pressure on landing a story that leaves an impact on the fans and also excitement for what is coming.

Spider-Man: No Road Home to Home hits theaters on December 17. The premise that has been revealed so far is that Peter will go with Doctor Strange to help him with a spell that removes from everyone’s memory that he is the superhero. Something goes wrong with magic and several of the character’s enemies continue to remember his true identity.

Continue reading: Kevin Smith assures that Marvel has special police to prevent information leaks