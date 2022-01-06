After 20 years, the villain of Spider-Man – 89% returned to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%; fans were very happy to see Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, although this time the actor’s face was freed from the huge helmet he wore in his first appearance, which was very well received. by the fans, since in Spider Man Duende’s helmet was not a favorite.

To give Dafoe more time, the writers decided that the character should break the helmet shortly after his first appearance, that way the actor’s expressions were visible during his confrontations with Peter Parker / Spider-Man, unlike in the 2002 film. , where we only saw his face when he was not characterized as a Green Goblin. Although Spider Man is one of the favorite superhero movies, many fans wanted a version a bit more faithful to the comics, in which he did not wear a metallic helmet that prevented the movement of the face from being seen.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Willem dafoe said he was aware that the Green Goblin helmet received criticism from fans, and suggested that this could influence the decision of the creatives to show his face more in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

I must be honest, I am aware that there was some criticism of that mask [del Duende Verde] in the original. We heard it long enough that it was probably a consideration, to change it up a bit. I don’t think about it because I don’t think about being very expressive with my face. My face follows my heart. It is just an expression of what you are feeling.

In Spider-Man: No Way HomeAlthough he maintains his Green Goblin armor, Dafoe only wears a hood and dark glasses, this makes him a bit more like the villain from the comics, although without having his face literally turned into a Goblin. On the other hand, director Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, Devil’s Awakening – 96%) had already tried to faithfully adapt the character, with an animatronic mask that was considered too terrifying for child audiences.

So far we have had two film adaptations of the Green Goblin, the first by Willem dafoe in Spider Man, and the second by Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%; However, we could almost consider as a third version that of Spider-Man: No Way HomeAs his appearance changed and without the huge helmet we were able to enjoy Dafoe’s expressive performance.

It was also surprising that at 66, Dafoe decided to do his action scenes. In an interview with the channel Mulderville He said that was one of the conditions he put in order to return to the role:

Doing these physical things was important to me. In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon Watts and Amy Pascal when they proposed it to me before there was even a script was, ‘Listen, I don’t want to just appear there as a cameo or just to appear in close-ups. I want to do the action scenes because that’s fun for me. ‘ Also, it’s really impossible to add integrity or fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all that action stuff informs your relationships with the characters and the story. It makes you earn the right to play the character, in a fun way.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home It has grossed US $ 1.386 million, which ranks it as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, the fifth-highest-grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the 12th-highest-grossing film of all time.

