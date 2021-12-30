Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 15th – 92%, the most recent Marvel Studios film in collaboration with Sony that left thousands of fans speechless and now ranks as the most important feature film of the year. The film’s colossal success has not only been reflected at the box office, but it is also breaking records for positive reviews on various official film critic sites. In addition to the surprising cameos that the film brought, the story took an unexpected turn that made some of the viewers shed tears.

Alert, spoilers below! When we talk about an unforeseen twist, we mean when Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) was killed by the film’s main villain, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), turning her into Uncle Ben of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a doubt, this event was something that nobody saw coming, since usually and as we have seen in most of the Spider-Man stories, including the films of the franchises starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it is Uncle Ben who dies, not without first saying the famous phrase: “Great power carries great responsibility.”

In Spider-Man: No Way HomeIt is Aunt May who says these strong words to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, before she dies. Given the circumstances of the role of MarisaIt is clear that this time the roles of the uncles were reversed in history and it was May who passed away, leaving a great mark on the young Spider-Man. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers discussed creating this important Aunt May moment. Sommers commented:

I don’t think there was much impetus to put this in the other two movies. This iteration of Spider-Man didn’t begin by telling the story of Uncle Ben’s loss. We started in a different place with Peter. Those words are so tied to Uncle Ben, there didn’t seem to be a natural place for that. We weren’t even necessarily thinking, ‘Oh, we have to do it on this one.’ As the story began to unfold, and when we got to the scene with May, we realized, ‘This will be Peter’s Uncle Ben,’ and the words are going to come out. For the rooftop scene, where the three Peters meet, we really felt like we needed something to finally crystallize that these three guys are the same, that they are brothers. And that they are united by something in a cosmic way and that they had those words in common seemed the best.

Another of the writers continued with some other explanations of the subject, shared that this time, it was Aunt May whom Peter saw as a primary moral figure and was also the person he loved the most. Also, he talked about Uncle Ben’s presence in the MCU and his position in the story. McKenna added:

[Christopher] Markus, [Stephen] McFeely and the Russos were so smart about Civil War to step aside and repeat the origin story. You just skip it, but it leaves a lot of questions and gaps. Some people [preguntan] , ‘Oh, did Uncle Ben die? Was he the culprit [de la muerte de Ben]? Are we losing that seriousness as part of that character? ‘ I think that’s something we’ve always discussed. ‘What’s the deal with your Uncle Ben? Is it a full parity, is it one to one? Is it absolutely the same? ‘ We started thinking, ‘Well, maybe it isn’t. Maybe his mentor is May and she instilled this in him. ‘ It doesn’t say, ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ but it does say something with that sense in Civil War, which is: ‘When you can do the things that I can do and you don’t do anything, then you have responsibility.’ It’s the same sentiment that I think has been instilled in her since May, but you begin to realize that May really is the moral guide of her life and has had a father figure.

