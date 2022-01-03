With just over two weeks on the world chart, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is still a resounding success in terms of its gross, and since the release of its first teaser trailer, it began to break streaming records, then saturate ticket presale sites and eventually become the second best movie ever. premiere weekend of all time.

Keep reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home represents 12% of the total generated at the US box office during 2021

Now, the most recent installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fighting to become one of the highest grossing films in the world when it does its final count. In fact, it’s already surpassed Incredibles 2 – 90%, and in the United States alone it represents 12% of the general box office throughout 2021. Nationally, Jon Watts’ film is the 10th highest grossing film of all time and while it continues its screening career, expected to soon surpass The Avengers – 92% and Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%.

One of the most obvious reasons for the success of this collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is the return of characters from previous franchises, from the villains: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro ( Jamie Foxx); until the reunion of the three live-action versions of Peter Parker: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Without a doubt, this has been one of Sony’s best bets, and according to what was revealed during an interview for Variety, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers made several proposals for the post-credits scenes that have characterized so much the MCU taking advantage of every last second to give the audience some extra moments or a glimpse of what is to come in the future. And yes, they did think about giving Maguire and Garfield one more scene.

Continue with: Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the 12th highest grossing movie of all time

According to the writers’ words, the possibility of putting the two older Peters together was put on the table, but ultimately the scene was not left. McKenna commented as follows:

Me [lo] would wait! I would love to see more of your trip. We even talked about, ‘Oh we could make a scene [post-créditos] with this! We could make a scene out of that!

Sommers, meanwhile, joked that they could even do an entire television show where the two heroes would travel together in a van to solve mysteries in true Scooby-Doo style. While Sony did not want to overexploit the long-awaited return of its stars, there is still a lot of enthusiasm on the part of fans and those involved with the production, and even the possibility – which is not a fact – has been put on the table to give it a film more to each of them.

It may interest you: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man special effects files no longer exist

While they decide, Sony knows that it has a treasure up its sleeve, and that knowing how to use it will continue to generate more and more income. It would not be strange that soon they want to generate more diverse content about Spider-Man between series or animated films, live-actions or video games, the money has it and knows that it will continue to produce profits for a long time. Meanwhile, they are now preparing for the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');