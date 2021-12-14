This Monday night several celebrities walked the red carpet of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 86%, among them, one of the protagonists of the film, the beloved actress Zendaya, whom we have seen in others films like Duna – 75% and The Great Showman – 54%. On the occasion of the premiere, the actress wore a mind-blowing spider-themed dress, along with dazzling makeup and hairstyle. Since the first photos of the actress at the event came to light, her fans made an uproar on Twitter, as they went crazy at her devastating appearance.

Fans were undoubtedly excited to see the film’s stars walk the carpet, not to mention their happiness at the film’s imminent release. Anyway, Zendaya He was the one who stole the night and drove the Internet crazy, once again showing himself as a fashion icon to the attendees of the event and the whole world, as his photos at the ceremony quickly spread through social networks.

According to the Daily Mail, Zendaya wore a dress designed by Maison Valentino, specifically made to look like a spider web, which was more than adequate for the occasion. A pair of high-heeled shoes Christian louboutin They accompanied the ingenious dress and a beautiful lace and beads mask that followed the arachnid theme completed the wonderful outfit that so fascinated the admirers. The unique and captivating look was chosen by the stylist of Zendaya, Law roach.

Zendaya brings to life Michelle Jones (MJ) from the beginning of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga. First appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, later for the second time in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% and will return in the third installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Road Home – 86%. Despite the fact that at the beginning of the story MJ was not Peter Parker’s love interest, their relationship developed during the second film until they became a couple with Spider-Man.

Now MJ is one of the main characters in the plot and will be an important part of this new and long-awaited film from Marvel Studios and Sony. Her fame as an actress has gone to heaven since she was part of the cast of Spider-Man, and she has also shown that she is a complete artist, because in addition to acting, she also sings and dances wonderfully.

Undoubtedly, the interpreter’s outfit melted her audience, who praised her on Twitter for “correctly understanding the task”. Here we share some of the best reactions.

Zendaya wearing a cobweb pattern dress for the premiere is everything.

Zendaya wearing a spider web pattern dress to the premiere is everything https://t.co/IOnvC6SFWr – HolyJollyScottie🎄🎅 (@ Scottie043) December 14, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, her!

Ladies and gentleman her !!! 🔥🔥 # SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/w9soJjddf8 – Vera⭐ (@LookingforVera) December 14, 2021

Zendaya 10/10, nothing to add.

Zendaya 10/10 no notes 🕸 https://t.co/xlI5A30R7h – bwaySHO (@BwaySHO) December 14, 2021

Zendaya always understands the task.

Zendaya always understands the assignment #zendaya #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/X2VXZA7R4e – Coco 🦋✨ (@ bbynic0) December 14, 2021

Zendaya is unreal.

zendaya is unreal. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/fIVeMaTtf1 – KUNAAL KNAG (@ kunaal0224) December 14, 2021

Zendaya in the cobweb dress, I’m on the floor.

zendaya in the spider-web dress i’m on the floor – roxanne (@fearlessbuffy) December 14, 2021

Her makeup… NOBODY is doing it like Zendaya.

her makeup like ……. NO ONE is doing it like zendaya pic.twitter.com/FaNXaQidY1 – amb sees nwh in 4 DAYS (@ZNDAYAMCU) December 14, 2021

Zendaya ate everyone alive like always.

Zendaya ate everyone alive as always. pic.twitter.com/y51fpPT62J – Fuji 🎄 (@fujifinite) December 14, 2021

