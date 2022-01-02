Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% managed to meet the expectations of the fans, who for months analyzed every detail to find out how this third installment would develop. Although many of the surprises were not so much, the way in which they were used within the story was quite interesting and went beyond mere fanservice. Tom Holland has always divided the hero’s followers, not because of his performance but because of how the character was used within the MCU, but now this closure brings him closer to the comics as sad as it may be for some.

For months now, the entire cast of the film has had to lie and hide relevant information about the plot. As is tradition in Marvel, secrets are kept as long as possible, even if a journalist tells them things to their faces. However, now that a few weeks have passed since the premiere, the actors can finally answer certain questions and talk more openly about Spider-Man’s legacy in the MCU and his possible future in Phase 4.

For Tom holland, the most interesting thing is being able to talk about the previous versions of Spider-Man. Since production began and it was revealed that various villains from previous films would be a part of the story, fans accepted as a complete truth that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return in the famous Spidey costume. Beyond fulfilling the dream of many to see them fight together, his appearance works for Parker to understand and shape many of the moral guidelines that are well known among readers. This left us with a more mature film with a bittersweet finish.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has received excellent reviews from specialists and the public, but many cannot help but think that although the path of the hero is the one we always hoped for, it is also quite lonely and sad. Zendaya, who plays MJ, joins these voices who lament that the lesson for the character must be so harsh.

In a recent interview for Marvel, Zendaya revealed how difficult it was for her to talk to the media about how much fun it was to shoot the film knowing the ending, as it is not entirely to her liking:

I really hate being in these interviews saying things like, “This movie is so much fun!” I cried throughout the tape. And the first thing I said when it was over was, “This is incredibly sad.”

Tom holland called the movie “bittersweet,” but Zendaya does not think the same:

It is? Because to me it’s just bitter. I don’t feel the sweet part.

The two began to debate the ending, with Holland defending that Peter’s decision is the correct one because now his name is clear and his loved ones are far from danger, but Zendaya He insists that it is rather depressing that he no longer has loved ones to share his life:

He loses all his loved ones.

They are never safe [porque son parte del UCM]!

Sorry, I wanted you to go to college together.

Holland added that the message is harsh, but necessary, and that the film is highly entertaining despite the ending. For his part Zendaya believes that the third installment could cause tears among younger viewers. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Parker sacrifices a lot to ensure multiple universes don’t collapse after the spell gone wrong. With the death of his aunt and his best friends with no memory of him, Parker must start a new life alone, without money, without privileges and without cutting-edge technology. The greatest success of this closure is precisely that it served as a kind of origin story, where fans could find more aspects of Spider-Man that they have read in the comics.

