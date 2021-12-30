Throughout the week and a half since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, it has become clear that Marvel Studios continues to be the current leader in blockbusters that generate amounts of money not only with the screening of their films, but also with everything they generate in the market from toys, fashion, accessories, video games and more. Talking about whether or not they are the best films is to enter into an endless discussion, since it all depends on the viewer’s perspective, and in the end it is the fans who decide what they consume and why.

What we can say without fear of a mistake is that, at least in the current era, where the film industry hung by a thread due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, hundreds of establishments were closed around of the world, while others were forced to reduce their capacity. Companies like Disney and Warner opted for new alternatives through the streaming service, but it was clear that it was not the best solution.

And it is that cinematographic productions are an important cinematographic source not only for those involved in making a movie, but also for those who work in movie theaters. Of course, what is generated at the box office is essential for both parties. The almost two years of the pandemic were difficult for the collections, however, the film directed by Jon Watts, in addition to enchanting many of the fans of Spider-Man, meant an important recovery for the industry – if not, ask Pedro Almodóvar, who also agrees -.

Of course, the film starring Tom Holland has generated mixed opinions: while some consider it a great cinematic event, others believe that it is nothing more than a story full of fanservice. Despite this, his income at the national and international box office continues to be extraordinary. During its second weekend, according to the analysis shared by Canacine, the recent collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures generated $ 205 million, and a cumulative of $ 1,125 million since its premiere.

In addition, it received 2.8 million attendees and a total of 15.5 million. On the other hand, some predictions could point to the Matrix Resurrections – 65% being the second in the top, however, it was surpassed by Sing 2 Come and sing again! – 79% who obtained $ 54.9 million during the weekend and a cumulative of $ 78.4 million and a total of 1.1 million attendees to the rooms. Matrix 4, meanwhile, came to the billboard last week welcoming everyone who entered the Matrix since 1999. The film directed by Lana Wachowski debuted in third place with $ 35.4 million and a total of $ 46.4 million and a total of 586.2 thousand spectators.

In position number four is Encanto – 98%, who during its fifth week received $ 2.4 million, adding a total of $ 105.9 million, 37.7 thousand new viewers and a general total of 1.7 million. Clifford, the big red dog – 70% received in its third week $ 1.8 million, adding a total of $ 30.4 million, with 28.1 thousand new viewers and a cumulative of 495.3 thousand. The House of Gucci – 73% has dropped to position six with $ 1.6 million received and a total of $ 66.9 million, as well as 797.5 thousand viewers in general.

Will Smith’s King Richard: A Winning Family – 88%, reaches its fourth week with $ 584 thousand and a cumulative of $ 25.3 million, in addition, it has received 316.5 thousand viewers since its premiere. Finally, Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% rank eighth with a total of $ 125 million; This week it received 6.9 thousand spectators in its theaters, and after six weeks of exhibition it accumulated 1.9 million attendees in its projection rooms.

