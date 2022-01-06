A Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% still have several weeks left on the world billboard and it is true that the euphoria has subsided a bit in recent days because most, if not all, already know what is happening on the tape. But the fact that the conversation is no longer at the level of what was experienced prior to the premiere and during its debut does not mean that there is no longer interest, and proof of this is the income that it has not stopped generating.

With just over two weeks of projection, the new film from Marvel Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures (the still owner of the character at the cinematic level) continues to break records non-stop, and is expected by the time it ends its run in movie theaters close with impressive numbers that make it one of the highest grossing films of all time.

In the United States alone, it is already among the ten highest grossing films of all time, and with the weeks that it still has on the big screen, it will surely go further. Taking this into account, it is clear that it will be difficult for another title to arrive with such force that it can surpass it and it is very likely that throughout its stay in theaters it will remain in the first places of collection.

Now is the time to see what evolution had the Mexican box office last week that meant the end of the year and the start of 2022 at the weekend. According to the count presented by Canacine, from December 27 to January 2, the film directed by Jon Watts obtained $ 230.4 million, generating a total of $ 1.353 million since its premiere. In addition, it received 3.4 million new visitors and a cumulative 19 million.

Sing 2 Come and sing again! – 79%, remains stable during its second official projection week with $ 80.7 million, adding $ 158.7 million, 1.2 million new viewers and a total of 2.4 million. On the other hand, the return of Neo and Trinity in Matrix Resurrections – 65% reaches its second week with $ 34.9 million and a total of $ 82 million, 484.2 thousand new attendees to its rooms and a total of one million since its premiere.

In fourth place is King’s man: El Origen – 60% which debuts with $ 105.9 and 1.7 million viewers. Closing the top 5 is the Mexican horror film Karem, Possession -%, directed by Henry Bedwell, which begins its career with $ 6.4 million and 97.7 thousand total viewers. During its sixth week of exhibition is La casa Gucci – 73% receiving in the last days $ 3.1 million, a total of $ 70 million, 38.5 thousand new visitors and an accumulated of 835.7 thousand.

Mutton – 87%, on the other hand, despite being an expected film, has positioned itself in ninth place at the Mexican box office during its debut. However, this is due to the fact that it is not projected in enough rooms, having projections, above all, in art rooms; During its premiere it received $ 1.3 million and 17.6 thousand attendees to its rooms.

