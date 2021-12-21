Throughout 2021, we witnessed how the pandemic hit the film industry, which lives practically on what is collected at the local or global box office. Living in a time when movie theaters had many restrictions such as keeping their doors closed for a couple of months during 2020 and achieving a reopening, but with a limited capacity in 2021, it has become clear that what is happening in this moment is a flash of light for the same industry.

Little by little things have been improving, companies have adapted and the public itself reached a point where it got used to the so famous “new normal”. In certain seasons there were strategies with promising premieres to seek the rise of cinema, since several employees depend on it not only from the productions, but also from those who work in the exhibition complexes around the world.

With blockbusters such as Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, Mortal Kombat – 74% or Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, which had a debut in Mexico of $ 216.6 million becoming one of the best openings during the pandemic, the public began to be attracted to theaters and Little by little, he regained his confidence to see his favorite movies on the big screen again. Since then overall revenue has seemed stable, but it’s Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% the film that has marked an important recovery.

Since the collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures began to raise audience expectations in the middle of the year with rumors and leaks of the film, a wave was seen approaching, and many trusted that this film would save the industry. Hero or not, in its opening weekend it already left a notable mark worldwide between pandemic and general premieres.

This morning it was confirmed that Jon Watts’ film is already the second best opening premiere of all time. Now, in the Mexican box office it has also been noticed. According to what is reported in Canacine, in its count from December 13 to 19, Spider-Man: No Way Home closed its opening weekend with $ 694.9 million counting the almost $ 506.5 million it generated with its successful presale.

In addition, the way in which its successful debut is demonstrated is with the arrival of 9.3 million attendees to its showrooms in just five days after its premiere. Second, there is Encanto – 98%, the film that managed to stay at the top for three consecutive weeks and that, during the past week, raised $ 8 million pesos and a cumulative of $ 99.6 million since its premiere.

The Disney movie has amassed a total of 1.6 million viewers. In the number three position of the Mexican box office is the children’s film Clifford, the big red dog – 70% with three weeks on the billboard, which grossed $ 5.6 million in recent days adding a total of $ 25.9 million and 421.5 thousand viewers in general . The Gucci house – 73%, meanwhile, has given Lady Gaga great results with recognitions and nominations, and in our country it has generated a total of $ 63.2 million with 755.2 thousand viewers during four weeks.





