Within days of the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, performance tickets have sold out and fan expectations are at an all-time high. The latest film of the hero played by Tom Holland must meet a series of challenges to go down in history as one of the best installments of its kind. One of the most important points will be to present the character in a more mature environment that moves him away from Tony Stark’s enemies so that he begins to have his own. Much is debated among fans whether the performer is the best or the worst Spider, and until recently this closing trilogy felt like the last chance to clarify that discussion. Luckily, it looks like Holland will have more opportunities in the future.

Not long ago the actor spoke with GQ and there he revealed that, although he really feels an important connection with the superhero and feels lucky to give him new life, there is much that he still wants to explore and does not think he can continue with the character of Spider-Man for a long time. Holland was introduced as Spidey for the first time in Captain America: Civil War – 90% and its appearance caused a lot of delight among fans. When his solo films finally arrived there was much to explore, but much of the public quickly despaired when the evolution of the character seemed hopelessly linked to Iron Man, who even after his death in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, remained as a guide for young Parker.

The first advances of Spider-Man: No Way Home seem to offer a great ending for the character. It is not about not seeing the hero again, but now he could only appear in the crossovers of the franchise. Producers had also mentioned long ago that this installment was the end of a cycle. Comments that recently could be interpreted as a final farewell, now seem more like a welcome to something new.

In an interview for Fandango, the production company Amy pascal clarified a very important point when talking about this installment as the last of Spider-Man:

Can I say something about that? This is not the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel, [no es] the latest Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to make a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it’s just not part of… we’re thinking of this as three movies, and now we’re going to make another three. This is not our latest MCU movie.

Did Pascal just ruin a surprise news story? The union between Sony and Marvel was never without problems, and the leaks have been one of the most important points, since the Disney brand places great importance on this type of information and how and when it is made known to the public. After all, your franchise depends on these kinds of surprises. For now Tom holland He has not spoken about it, and at this point it is unlikely that Jon Watts, director of these films, will remain in the position for the following ones. But what will this new trilogy be about? Pascal has some ideas, but cannot share them yet:

Parallel universes allow for very interesting stories, but I don’t think every movie ends up taking place within the multiverse. I think it’s very exciting, and this movie definitely does.

With Venom – 35% and Morbius it was very clear that Sony has every intention of continuing to use Spider-Man, but we did not know in what way. Since the movies from his own universe are focused on the hero’s villains, whom they are featuring in gray and more complex areas rather than mere enemies to defeat, it was believed that Spidey would be a figure that would tie these stories together even if he didn’t show up. onscreen; that is to say, a kind of narrative axis between the shadows. With this news the picture is clearer and we could finally see Holland, not another actor, face Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

Of course, at this point we are still thinking about the multiverses and the importance they have for the current phase of Marvel. At the end of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% showed a kind of spatial shift that put the protagonist in the same world as Spider-Man from Tom holland. Since the Venom films are set in San Francisco and not New York, we hadn’t had any mention of the arachnid. In case of Morbius It is more complex because its advance also refers to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s, who many hope will have an important appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

