Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is already on the billboard and fans are loving it. Marvel Studios and Sony Joined Forces for a Completely Incredible Spider-Man Delivery; the wait has been worth it. Amy Pascal, producer of the film, recently gave an interview to The New York Times in which she shared very interesting details about Tom Holland and Zendaya, the main characters; reveals that at first he strongly asked them not to go out together but that in the end his request was not listened to.

At the beginning of July, a series of images captured by paparazzi came to light in which we can see Holland already Zendaya kissing in the actor’s sports car in Los Angeles. The material was turned upside down on social networks and fans went crazy at the potential courtship placed in full view of the world. Both stars kept a low profile for a while and it was until recently that they confirmed their relationship, making sense of one of the most persecuted and admired youth couples in Hollywood in recent months.

Amy pascal, who for several years has served as a producer for Sony and the Spider-Man films, says that she gave a very important advice to the actors: do not become a couple. Holland Y Zendaya They have taken the Internet by storm in recent years and absolutely all the media are following in their footsteps; Now that dating is known, the popularity has skyrocketed. Here are the words of the producer:

I took Tom and Zendaya to a place, separately, when we first chose them and we had a conversation. Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield also fell in love while filming the movies of The Amazing Spider-Man and they maintained a loving relationship for a while, however, things ended and shortly after she married Dave McCary; now they have a baby. For its part, Tom holland Y Zendaya They seem to have a good courtship at the moment and even he declared a few days ago for People magazine that, after many years working on his acting career, he is already considering retirement and the formation of a family, although he did not say with whom: “ I want to take a break and focus on raising a family and finding out what I want to do out of this world. I love children.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is doing excellent numbers around the world and by tomorrow we expect to have the final verdict on the first weekend’s fundraising. Although at the moment you cannot comment on spoilers, social networks are already full of them and fans must be very careful when entering trends, they could be in for a very unpleasant surprise. Have you already seen it or are you waiting for the rest of the weekend for a movie break?

The next installment from Marvel Studios is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an adventure with the Sorcerer Supreme that promises to forever change our conceptions of the multiverse. It’s been a long way to get what Kevin Feige is delivering to fans right now and we’re still looking forward to bigger things. According to the company, Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, so audiences will have to wait a little longer. Superhero cinema is very, very far from over.

