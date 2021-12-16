The Marvel Cinematic Universe has avoided showing sexual scenes at all costs, but that changed with Eternals – 58%, where we saw Ikaris and Sersi spending the night together, does that mean there will be more sex in other movies? Many are surely wondering, and in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, they were questioned about Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) and Zendaya, protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 90%.

In fiction and in real life, the actors have a romantic relationship, however, not all couples are willing to appear having sex on the screen, especially when they play characters from such popular franchises as the UCM. This was Holland’s response when asked about a potential Peter Parker and Michelle Jones sex scene:

I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise, we are still very young children. If there was a future for this character, maybe one day we will explore it. But for the moment, this is a movie about celebrating friendships and young love.

Zendaya He added that he sees Peter Parker as a little brother, and the actor replied:

Nobody wants to see Peter Parker having sex! It would be terrible.

Maybe not all fans agree, but most of us agree that you don’t need to see the character’s sex life, especially if the plot doesn’t need it. As for the actors’ love lives, they have expressed being a bit uncomfortable with how invasive the press can be. These were Holland’s words in an interview with GQ a few weeks ago:

One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world. I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my life private, because I already share so much of my life with the world anyway. We feel like our privacy has been stolen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has finally hit theaters and been greeted with great emotion by fans and critics. Said to be one of the best (or best) Spider-Man movie ever made. The film features the return of five villains from past movies: the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), who was the villain of Spider-Man – 89%; Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), villain of Spider man 2, and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), who we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, plus Sand-Man and Lizard.

For more than a year rumors have circulated about the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in this movie, and many remained skeptical about it, yet Marvel and Sony accomplished the impossible. After this epic film, it will be difficult for Marvel fans to be easily surprised, and that is the task that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness must fulfill, scheduled to premiere in May 2022. In that film we will have Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch is back, along with other familiar characters and new additions to the franchise.

In many years, superhero fans hadn’t had as much reason to be excited as they do now. Let’s hope that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to surprise us in its future productions.

