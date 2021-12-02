The premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home is right around the corner, and fans have shown just how excited they are for the film. The main motivation for going to see her, to be honest, is the rumored return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), actors who gave life to Spider-Man in the sagas of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. So far there is no official confirmation from Sony and Marvel, but rumors and clues pointing in that direction are abundant.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Sony and a chain of cinemas confirm Spider-Verse by mistake

To continue adding fuel to the fire, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) posted on an Instagram story a meme with a classic scene from Spider-Man – 89%, of when Tobey Maguire goes to a wrestling tournament and wears his first Spider-Man suit, quite ridiculous, and introduces himself as “The Human Spider”, to be later corrected by the presenter, who tells him gives the name of Spider-Man. The meme is accompanied by this text:

Me: can you sell me a ticket? ‘For what movie?’

me at the window:

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react, and most believe this is another sign that confirms the Spider-Verse. While we wait for it to actually be confirmed, you can see what fans had to say about Holland’s Instagram story:

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | New classification reveals it will be very violent and dark

Tom Holland just posted this on his Instagram story. Why use a Tobey Maguire image?

Tom Holland Just Posted This On His Instagram Story.

Why use a Tobey Maguire picture? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K7juY05RWi – UJJWAL (@IAmUJJWALMANDAL) December 1, 2021

So Tom Holland just posted this on his Instagram Stories, but what is this anyway? It’s simple, a meme with a picture of TOBEY MAGUIRE IN HIS FIRST COSTUME.

So Tom Holland just posted this in his Instagram stories, but what is this anyway? It’s simple, a meme whit an picture OF TOBEY MAGUIRE IN HIS FIRTS COSTUME. # TobeyMaguire #TomHolland #Zendaya #AndrewGarfield #SpiderManNoWayHome @SonyPictures @TobeyMaguire @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/bB2gAV9Zlx – linsotakinho (@linsotakinho) December 1, 2021

Not Tom Holland using a Tobey Maguire meme on instagram story [porque me muero].

not tom holland using tobey maguire meme on instagram story – 💀💀 – onadd (@missariesnf) December 1, 2021

Tom Holland just sharing his Tobey Maguire Spider-Man meme.

@ TomHolland1996 just sharing his @TobeyMaguire Spider-Man meme 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/F9VTT9Ii8x – ＫＩＥＲ♌️ (@kushvann) December 1, 2021

Tom Holland using Tobey’s Spider-Man meme. What more proof do you need?

Tom Holland using Tobey’s Spider-Man Meme.

What more proof do you need? 😂😂 # SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan #SpiderVerse @CosmicWonderYT @therealsupes @thecanadianbrat pic.twitter.com/AJnwVmsln8 – Sohum Kulkarni (@sohum_kulkarni) December 1, 2021

Tom Holland posting Tobey Maguire memes only adds fuel to the fire.

tom holland posting tobey maguire memes is only adding fuel to the fire 😭 – kate ✧ * (@katesinterlude) December 1, 2021

The third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland had a good chance of succeeding, as the previous two installments were well received by critics and had excellent numbers at the box office, but as attractive as a new Spider-Man film might be, Nothing compares to the idea of ​​bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back. The two actors, to a greater or lesser extent, marked a generation.

So far it is known that ticket sales are going from strength to strength, and it is the most successful since Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which is not a small saying, since this was the film that took the position of the highest grossing film of all time from Avatar, ten years after it took that position. Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in Marvel, and surely in all of history, due to the fact that he is such a common and ordinary subject that almost any teenager could feel identified.

With Maguire, fans had the first Spider-Man in the history of cinema, and the work done by Sam Raimi (Drag me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, The Devil’s Awakening – 96%) was excellent, in the trilogy they were also very good in their roles Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) as Mary Jane Watson, Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Green Goblin and Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus. These last two villains will be back in Spider-Man: No Road Home, and that’s reason enough to make the movie ticket worth buying.