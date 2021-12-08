Without a doubt, the trilogy of Spider Man it marked an era, and not even twenty-odd movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been able to make audiences forget it. The three installments stood out for their history and their technical quality, but one of their most relevant aspects were the villains, especially Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man – 89% and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 – 93%. Now, as Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of those two villains, whom we already saw in action in the trailers and spots.

You may also like:

Tom Holland, the only Spider-Man confirmed for this movie (although rumors say we’ll see two others), is giving interviews and in a very recent one with Extra TV, talked about the confrontation he has against the Green Goblin in the film, and considers that filming it was one of the best moments of his career, which is not a small saying for someone who has worked alongside renowned actors such as Naomi Watts or Jake Gyllenhaal , and that has been in the most spectacular blockbusters of recent years like Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%:

Yeah, it was amazing, I mean, there are so many moments that were a dream come true in this movie, especially when I have to fight them. You know, the fight scene that I have with Willem was really like a melee, so doing that with him was amazing and also he acts while fighting, and there’s something I can’t talk about, but it’s insane , and for me, doing that with him was honestly one of the highlights of my career. I actually tweeted about it, and they all said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And it was that day.

Also read: Tom Holland reveals what he likes best about previous Spider-Man

The Green Goblin died at the end of Spider Man, but as far as we understand from the advances published so far, the villains that we will see in the film are those who died fighting against other versions of Spider-Man, which leaves many doubts in the air, since Sand-Man and Lizard also appear , and these did not die in the movies in which they appeared. It also remains to be confirmed whether these last two will be played by the same actors who gave them life before.

The other villain who returns and who did die fighting Spider-Man is Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, but this time he looks very different from The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, where his skin it was blue. Right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is positioned as the most successful film of the pandemic in pre-sale of tickets, and even more, since its numbers are only compared to those of large pre-pandemic blockbusters, such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and Avengers: Endgame.

The reason fans are raving about this film is not just the return of Willem dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie foxxBut the rumored return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the actors who played the previous versions of the superhero in the movies. At this point, it seems almost a given that they will both be in the movie. There is plenty of evidence that this will be the case, but we still need official confirmation, and so we have to wait until the premiere on December 13, after which critical reviews will begin to appear, and with that we may have the reveal. that we’ve been waiting for.

In various countries Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on Wednesday, December 15. According to estimates, in its first weekend it could raise US $ 200 million, only at the local box office (United States and Canada), and at the end of its journey it could have US $ 600 million or more.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home star admits spoiling the ending to his therapist