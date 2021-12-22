Few comic book characters have the impact and have lingered in the public mind like Spider-Man. Whether through stories, animated series or live-action movies, if something has shown Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% and Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% is that the role of the wall-crawler has no limits. More or less that is what Tom Holland, the most recent actor to bring it to life, believes, because he believes that it is time for more diverse versions of it.

In an interview with People, Tom holland He explained that for the future of the character he expects versions of all kinds of Spider-Man. In fact, the first thing that came to mind is that he doesn’t have to always be a male character and says that he would love to see movies with Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman, which have had their origins in comics, but have failed to see solo projects done. These were his words:

I don’t want to be responsible for delaying the next young person who comes along and deserves it as much as I do. I would love to see a future version of Spider-Man that is more diverse, perhaps with Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Man in a row, we’ve all been the same. It would be quite nice to see something different.

How do you know, now that No way home has opened the door to multiple versions of the arachnid superheroes and has achieved the same with great response Into the Spider-VerseThere aren’t many excuses that executives can make to show non-canon versions of the character and give them their own stories. It’s just a matter of finding the best story and the universe to do it.

In addition to the versions that the actor commented, one that fans are looking forward to seeing in live-action is that of Miles Morales. The character is an Afro-Latin version of the superhero and one that, in fact, exists within the Marvel universe. It has also been taken up not only in the aforementioned movie but in its own titular video game, one of the first to be released exclusively for PS5. It is now just a matter of getting to the movies in real action.

As for female versions of the hero, director Olivia Wilde is known to be developing a similar project for Sony. It has not been confirmed exactly which character he is working with, but it is known that it is for a female one. From Spider-Gwen, we know from the new trailer, he will return in Across the Spider-Verse and will once again receive a voice from actress HHailee Steinfeld.

For now, the future of Spider-Man remains Holland. Just a few days ago it was confirmed that Marvel and Sony are working on a fourth installment that does not have a release date yet. As if that were not enough, we know that there is an animated series that will serve as a prequel to that version called Freshman Year. But, the spider mania will continue in April 2022 when Across the Spider-Verse hit the billboard.

