Spider-Man: No Road Home is getting closer and closer and that means we will see Zendaya on the big screen once again. The interpreter of Michelle Jones has been giving a press interview and for Extra TV she talks about the wishes of some fans to see her turned into some variant of Spider-Man in the future. She is simply not interested, perhaps because she has a lot of plans for the years to come. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Zendaya joined the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Michelle Jones, Peter Parker’s high school classmate. Although the character does not have much relevance in those films, the scriptwriters gave him a fundamental role in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and now he’s the ultimate Spider-Man love interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress gained enormous popularity in recent years not only thanks to her role as MJ, but also to productions such as Euphoria – 76% or The Walt Disney Company series.

In the recent interview, the Extra TV reporter mentioned that it would be nice to see more diverse Spider-Man movies, then she asked Zendaya if in the future you would like to play an alternate version of the character in the MCU. The 25-year-old actress responded by looking at Tom Holland: “No, no no. I will leave Spider-Man in your hands, my friend. ” Perhaps the young star intends to follow Timothée Chalamet’s advice: “Don’t make superhero movies.” Although he has already done two, it is clear that he does not intend to become the face of a new arachnid character. He also mentioned that he would like to see Miles Morales on screen and Holland He responded to his comment by saying that he would like to see him, Silk, and other characters.

Another recent work by Zendaya is Dune – 75%, his great opportunity to work on a sci-fi blockbuster by the renowned Denis Villeneuve, who was already in charge of Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and Arrival – 94%, both highly acclaimed by critics and the public. The film’s premiere was scheduled for December 2020, but the pandemic made things too complicated but it finally hit theaters last October. This title has the potential to become a successful franchise, therefore Zendaya He still has several years left in it, in fact, it has already been confirmed that his character will have greater weight in Dune: Part 2.

Zendaya come back for Spider-Man: No Way Home and her fans are eager to see her be saved by Spider-Man. The long-awaited Marvel Studios film promises to surprise fans with the addition of truly exceptional characters. While several of the production’s best-kept secrets are already out in the open, fans don’t give up hope that it will feature some faces never before seen in the MCU – revelations that will drive fans of superhero movies crazy (in a good way). .

Without a doubt we are facing a great time for Spider-Man, because in addition to No way home, on the way are other projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Universe, Spider-man 2 (the video game), as well as some animated series. Marvel Studios and Sony have every intention of exploiting the character’s rights to the ultimate consequences, and fans are delighted with the prospect.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens in Mexican theaters this December 15, one day earlier than in the United States. Do you already have your tickets for the premiere ready?

