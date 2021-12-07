12/07/2021 at 4:45 PM CET

A variety of small male spiders they must perform a feat of seduction to seduce and mate the notably larger female of their species. A slight wrong movement on the web could cause the female to kill and swallow the male. A new study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior (MPI-AB) has found that to achieve its purpose the male spider must follow the same laws of physics that make possible the behavior of electrons orbiting a nucleus, or of planets orbiting a star.

The spider Trichonephila, also known as gold silk or gold web, has a notable difference in size between males and females: the male is about a fifth the size of the female spider. In addition to this detail, it is a striking species for other reasons: for example, the female reconstructs half of its fabric every morning, while the young specimens show a vibratory movement when they need to escape from a predator.

But perhaps the strangest aspect of his behavior has to do with the dangerous “dance & rdquor; that the males must perform on the Spider webs to attract females and mate. If they approach the huge female too quickly or perform actions that can be understood as aggressive, the end can be fatal for the unfortunate male.

Like planets or electrons

According to a press release, if we think of a massive star in space, large enough to generate its own gravitational field attracting smaller objects around it, such as planets, we can directly relate it to the female spider “cannibal & rdquor; and giant that attracts tiny males to its web. The figure is also similar to the one that can occur between electrons orbiting an atomic nucleus.

However, in the new study published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), scientists have found that the similarities between these processes run deeper than a cursory glance might think. The researchers found that the physical rules of interaction, which are equivalent to attraction and repulsion between the participants and who govern their movement, they can explain the dynamics in real time that take place during the process.

This explains why spiders, which have a small and limited brain, can perform such precise movements. In other words, the seemingly complex decisions that males make, in a delicate balance between risk and reward or life and death, do not require advanced intelligence: the same solutions can be achieved. detecting vibrations in the network and responding to the physical forces of attraction and repulsion.

Attraction and rejection

In the same way that the smaller planets have their own gravitational attractionMale spiders also attract each other, in a movement of rapprochement and repulsion that intensifies as they integrate more deeply. It is the same thing that happens between electrons around a nucleus.

It is also the same “game & rdquor; that the planets face: at first, they repel and collide with each other due to the effect of gravity, until those that “survive & rdquor; collisions can be coupled to the orbit of its star. At the time of “seducing & rdquor; Spiders also compete in the web to the female: the most skilled males will manage to approach at the exact moment and receive the reward of mating.

Reference

Spatio-temporal dynamics of animal contests arise from effective forces between contestants. Amir Haluts, Sylvia F. Garza Reyes, Dan Gorbonos, Robert Ian Etheredge, Alex Jordan and Nir S. Gov. PNAS (2021). DOI: https: //dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2106269118

Photo: a female Trichonephila spider (left) along with the much smaller male (right). Credit: Alex Jordan / Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior.